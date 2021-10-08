The UN says access to a ‘clean, healthy’ environment is a human right





Despite criticism from several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, ahead of the UNHCR session, the new resolution – proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland – passed with a substantial 43 votes in favor, according to a press release. Russia, India, China and Japan abstained.

Voting – which comes weeks before the vote the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland – also created a special reporting role to address the impact of human rights on climate change. The Special Rapporteurs are independent human rights experts with “mandates to report and advise on human rights from a thematic or country-specific perspective”, according to the intergovernmental organization.

Human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that “recognizing the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is about protecting people and the planet – the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food that we eat “.

Bachelet added that she felt “satisfied” with the way in which the decision “clearly recognizes environmental degradation and climate change as interrelated human rights crises”.

She continued: “Bold action is now required to ensure that this resolution on the right to a healthy environment serves as a springboard to push for transformative economic, social and environmental policies that will protect people and nature.” The vote “acknowledges the damage caused by climate change and the destruction of the environment to millions of people worldwide,” the press release added. “It also underlines that the most vulnerable segments of the population are the most affected.” Yolande Wright, Global Director for Child Poverty, Climate and Urbanism at Save the Children, welcomed the “historic” resolution in a statement, noting that it could have “major implications for children’s rights in a future safe and stable “. “Both resolutions adopted today by the UN Human Rights Council show that, finally, responsible people are listening to what children are saying,” Wright added. “The kids we work with are telling us more and more that they want to see more action from leaders to limit this crisis.” Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, also welcomed the resolution, calling it “a moment of progress for environmental justice”. “The decision, taken today in Geneva, is a shield for individuals and communities against a host of risks to their health and livelihood. Recognition of the right to a healthy environment is a historic landmark in our ongoing work for social justice and environmental, “Andersen said in a statement. “It’s a message to a billion children at extremely high risk from the effects of a changing climate: a healthy environment is your right. No one can take away nature, clean air and water, or a sustainable climate. from you.” This is not the first time the UN has been pushed to expand the mandates of its institutions to tackle climate change. At a UN Security Council meeting on September 24, Ireland presented a proposal to add the threat posed by climate change to the Security Council’s routine agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/world/un-clean-environment-human-right-climate-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos