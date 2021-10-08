The UN proclaims the human right of access to a clean environment





The decision was called a “historic breakthrough”

Britain votes in favor in a surprise move

The council creates a special rapporteur on climate change The names of the companies and law firms shown above are automatically generated based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can give using the comments tab on the right of the page. GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) – The UN Human Rights Council on Friday recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, formally increasing its weight in the global fight against climate change and its devastating consequences. The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in support from several countries, particularly the United States and Britain. Read more The resolution, first discussed in the 1990s, is not legally binding, but has the potential to set global standards. Lawyers involved in climate litigation say this could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights. “This has life-changing potential in a world where the global environmental crisis causes more than nine million premature deaths each year,” said David Boyd, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, who called the decision a “historic breakthrough”. The text, proposed by Costa Rica, Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, passed with 43 votes in favor and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, causing a rare burst of applause at the Geneva forum. Britain, which was among the critics of the proposal in the last intense negotiations, voted in favor in a sudden, last-minute move. Its ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Rita French, said Britain was voting “yes” because it shared supporters’ ambitions to tackle climate change, but added that states would not be bound by the terms of the resolution. The United States did not vote because it is not currently a member of the 47-member Council. Costa Rican Ambassador Catalina Devandas Aguilar said the decision “will send a strong message to communities around the world struggling with climate hardship that they are not alone”. Critics had raised various objections, saying the Council was not the proper forum and citing legal concerns. Environmentalists had said Britain’s previous critical stance was undermining its promises ahead of the global climate conference it is hosting in Glasgow next month. Read more John Knox, a former UN special rapporteur, said before the vote that those who had criticized the resolution were “on the wrong side of history”. The World Health Organization estimates that about 13.7 million deaths a year, or about 24.3% of the global total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure. Another proposal led by the Marshall Islands to create a new Special Rapporteur on Climate Change was also approved by the Council on Friday. Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay, John Stonestreet and Dan Grebler

