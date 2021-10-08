The OECD reaches agreement on the corporate tax once Ireland agrees





The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Friday announced a major breakthrough in corporate tax rates, following years of controversy. The Group of Developed Nations agreed on a global corporate tax rate of 15%. This marks a major shift for smaller economies, such as the Republic of Ireland, which have attracted international firms to a large extent through a lower tax rate. “The historic agreement, agreed by 136 countries and jurisdictions representing more than 90% of global GDP, will also redistribute more than $ 125 billion in profits from some of the world’s 100 largest and most profitable MNEs. “in countries around the world, ensuring that these firms pay a fair share of taxes wherever they operate and generate profits,” the OECD said in a statement Friday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (frontL) addresses OECD Executive Committee Council and Secretariat Director (SGE / CES) Silvia da Rin Pagnetto (frontR) during a closing session at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Ministerial Council meeting in Paris on October 6, 2021. Patrick Semansky | AFP | Getty Images The progress comes after some changes were made to the original text, particularly that the 15% rate will not increase at a later date and that small businesses will not be hit by the new rates. This helped Ireland a longtime opponent of raising corporate tax rates to get into the plan. Hungary, another long-term skeptic about a global tax deal, also changed its mind after receiving assurances that it would have a long implementation period. The countries now have to work out some extraordinary details, so the new agreement is ready to launch during 2023. The deal is “a one-time achievement for economic diplomacy,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. Yellen applauded many nations that “decided to end the race to the end for corporate taxation,” and expressed hope that Congress would use the conciliation process to quickly put the deal into practice in the United States. “Creating international tax policies is a complex issue, but the mysterious language of today’s deal dismisses how simple and comprehensive the actions are: When this deal is approved, Americans will find the global economy a much easier place to find. a job, to earn a living, or scale a business, “Yellen’s statement said. What’s in the deal? The agreement marks a change in tax policy because it not only imposes a minimum corporate tax rate, but also forces companies to pay taxes where they operate not only where they have their headquarters. The exact formula for determining how much companies will owe in different jurisdictions is a detail that has yet to be finalized. The announcement from international leaders also came in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, which renewed a need for fairer taxation, given that governments are striving for new sources of funding. When elected in 2020, President Joe Biden made it clear he wanted to tax the rich more, trying to tackle inequality in the US

