Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratovs The Nobel Peace Prize is a victory for global press freedom





Responding to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 in recognition of their fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia respectively, Agns Callamard, Amnesty International Secretary-General, said: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratovs The Nobel Peace Prize is a victory not only for independent, critical journalism in the Philippines and Russia, but for the struggle for justice, accountability and freedom of expression worldwide. For more than three decades, Maria Ressa has worked tirelessly as a journalist in the Philippines, conducting vital investigative reporting on corruption, abuse of power, and human rights abuses against President Rodrigo Dutertes in the so-called deadly war on drugs. As co-founder of Rappler, a highly compromised online news site, she opened the eyes of the world to the brutality and impunity prevalent in the Philippines. Simply put, it is a global icon for press freedom. Dmitry Muratov has been a cornerstone of free media in Russia, his newspaper producing a strong, fearless journalist in the face of deadly danger in the country’s increasingly dangerous press environment. He is one of the few who continues to hold power to account. We applaud the professionalism and tireless courage not only of Mr. Muratov, but of all those Russian journalists who have suffered in the performance of their professional duties. The Russian and Philippine authorities must consider the Dmitry Muratovs and Maria Ressas Nobel Peace Prize and put an end to their relentless attack on press freedom. Background In January 2012, Maria Ressa co-founded Rappler, an online news website critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration’s deadly war on drugs. She also serves as CEO of publications. Under Duterte’s administration, Maria Ressa, former journalist Reynaldo Santos and Rapplers executives have collectively faced numerous threats and lawsuits and investigations, including alleged tax violations and violations of the ban against foreign control over the mass media. In June 2020, Maria Ressa was found guilty of cyber defamation after being convicted under the controversial Philippine Law Against Cybercrime. For this sentence and if she is found guilty under a host of other charges, she faces up to sixty years in prison. Amnesty International was among numerous rights groups around the world that condemned her conviction as an attack on press freedom. Dmitry Muratov co-founded Novaya Gazeta in 1993 and has been its editor ever since. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least six of its journalists, including Anna Politkovskaya, have been killed in the line of duty. Dmitry Muratov and his colleagues Novaya Gazeta have provided over the decades essential information of public interest to Russian society, in the face of constant attacks, threats and imprisonment. In recent months a growing number of media organizations and journalists have been designated as undesirable organizations or foreign agents, either by banning their work or by imposing severe administrative and financial restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/10/maria-ressa-and-dmitry-muratovs-nobel-peace-prize-win-is-a-victory-for-press-freedom-globally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos