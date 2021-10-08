BY ensuring continuity for global navigation systems through new competition

The best listening experience is in Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drives daily audio interviews atApple podcastsorPodcastOnewith

Here’s something new to worry about: Navigation systems depend on measuring magnetic forces across the globe, and satellites taking measurements are about to become obsolete. But the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency is in it with a special funding program called the MAGQUEST Challenge. Here with what we are talking about, NGA’s World Magnetic Model (WMM) program manager, Mike Paniccia.

Tom Temin: Mr. Paniccia, good to have you.

Mike Paniccia: Hey, I’m glad to be here.

Tom Tem: There is a lot to understand here. Explain to us, first of all, what all this magnetic measurement map of the world is about. And it goes back some time, right?

Mike Paniccia: Likewise the United States entered the magnetic mapping game around 1905. And before that, it had been something the British had done. But basically, it all depends on the ability to navigate with a compass. Your compass will point to the magnetic North Pole, which unfortunately for all of us, is a point that is constantly moving. The real North Pole is just a fixed point. If you photograph a globe, the top of your globe passes through a certain point; you do not need to update your globe every two years and move the North Pole. It is a fixed point. But the magnetic North Pole fluctuates, so the difference between where your compass is pointing and where the North is actually is a constantly changing angle. This angle is called the slope. But HOW does it produce this global magnetic model with the help of NOAA and the British Geological Survey – so it’s an international program – which basically shows you, wherever you are on Earth, this angle of inclination, in order to navigate properly.

Tom Tem: Okay, I think of a ship, an inch away when it leaves the port can end up miles away when it gets to where it is going, because of this angle of inclination.

Mike Paniccia: Right. Small errors over long distances create big problems.

Tom Tem: Okay, and so the satellites now that they are taking these measurements, is this getting into the GPS system? Or how does it relate to this, by the way?

Mike Paniccia: So you know, if you are using your GPS software on your cell phone, GPS satellites can determine exactly where you are, but they can not tell you in which direction you are facing. Your phone actually uses a compass to determine well, am I looking north? Am I looking east? Which direction did I face? And in fact, the global magnetic model it produces is built into your personal mobile phone. So every single person now driving using a navigation app is using the world magnetic model now.

Tom Tem: And I imagine ships have special instruments that tell them where they are in relation to the True Magnetic North, from which they have to sail.

Mike Paniccia: Exactly. Every aircraft, every ship has WMM integrated into their program.

Tom Tem: So the question is that European satellites that are taking measurements and calculating these angles are aging out of space, is that correct? So WHERE are you intervening and what are you doing about that problem?

Mike Paniccia: Of course. So the current system that collects this magnetic data is called the swarm satellite. Actually it is actually a constellation of satellites set up by Europeans in 2013. So you can see, satellites, unfortunately, do not last forever. And we are already almost 10 years. This poses a problem. Of course, the first question is, hey, the Europeans will make a sequel and they had said, no, we are not planning to make a tracking system. So it fell into their hands BY saying, okay, this is potentially a problem if we do not have a new collection system. And that created this MAGQUEST challenge. We didn’t start with that, okay, we need someone to build us a satellite. It was not where we started. We started with what is the best way to collect this necessary geomagnetic data? And that first stage of MAGQUEST was literally an idea stage, send us your ideas. And we got all kinds of crazy ideas. We certainly had some satellite imagery, but we had people with drones or cruise ships, or ground stations, or airplanes, and someone even came up with the idea of ​​placing magnetometers – which is the sensor we need to collect this information – on pigeon carriers. and flying them around. But when the dust settled, and we got to where we are now, which is the end of the third phase, as soon as we started the fourth phase, what ended up floating on the surface were the little CubeSats. So we have three teams, each with a different CubeSat competing in the fourth phase of MAGQUEST.

Tom Tem: We are talking to Mike Pannicia. He is the program manager of the World Magnetic Model at the National Agency for Geospatial Intelligence. So you ended up finding that the best possible solution, as follows, is something that was launched into space anyway. I’m just curious, why not donkeys? Since ships were doing it correctly in 1905, it seems that drivers are already everywhere. Or is it because they are not out in the middle of the ocean, for example? Is this part of the problem?

Mike Paniccia: Right. So, in fact, there is already a ground network on earth with different magnetometer sensors called the internal magnet coalition. That covers the earth; does not cover the ocean. So if you add sailing, you are always in competition with a satellite that will fly everywhere across the Earth many times over and over again. So you can do it with a plane. This is actually what the US Navy did from the 1950s to the 1990s, through a program called Project Magnet. They flew by plane. But the cost of a pilot and fuel and continuous flight is simply immediately faded by a satellite, a drone satellite, which is simply sitting there constantly collecting data.

Tom Tem: So CubeSats, a particular company proposed this and do they get a grant to do that? Do they get a contract to do this? How does the program to get these cubic satellites appear, who are, what, small satellites launched, what, near Earth’s orbit or where are they – how high are they?

Mike Paniccia: Low Earth orbit with a specific orientation that makes them travel to any place on Earth. Basically, here comes the genius of making an award challenge, this MAGQUESTag award challenge. Almost is almost like a reality show where people compete and then the winner gets a lot of money. So in our cases, you know, we had multiple winners in multiple stages. But where we are now is that there are three companies: a British company named Iota, an American company named Spire and a University, the University of Colorado at Boulder, are the three participants in the fourth MAGQUEST stage all presenting their individual models of CubeSat, about which I will not go into much detail because they are still owned, and it is still a race. But at the end of the fourth stage, which is divided into several sub-stages – 4A, 4B, 4C – the winner supports what you know, of the fourth stage you will receive a prize, a monetary prize, the exact amount of the dollar still TBD. But it will be in the order of a million dollars by the end of this multi-year phase. And from there, FROM hopes to enter into a data acquisition agreement. So where the company will be responsible for the ownership and operation of the satellite, but the NGO only buys the magnetic data from them.

Tom Tem: So they will then build these CubeSats which are the winning records. And by the way, these are the size of a box of bread. I mean, CubeSat is something I can hold in my hands, right?

Mike Paniccia: Yes, exactly.

Tom Tem: So they will then have to look for a trading partner for the launch to get them up there, is it fair to say?

Mike Paniccia: Yes, some of it BY, can help for at least the first one, the first CubeSat. The prototype will be part of phase 4C. And ideally, by the end of phase 4C, all three of these companies will have a flying CubeSat, and then we choose the winner based on the best data quality, because that’s really what this it comes. It’s getting the data we need. Yes, since then from CubeSat, their lives vary between the three companies, but for two to five years at most, we would have to move on again.

Tom Tem: I understood. So I think in the middle, you can continue to upgrade CubeSats models for the next round. And how long will it take to cover the world? Will test a CubeSat to get started, but it looks like it might take dozens to cover the whole earth.

Mike Paniccia: So because the satellite is constantly moving, we do not need all the data of the whole Earth captured every second. So we can have a satellite that flies around the Earth’s orbit over and over again. It’s okay. Of course, the point is, if it breaks, then you have nothing. So what we will probably end up doing is we start it hypothetically every two years, even though life is three years. So there is overlap so that in case there is a sensor failure, or something happens at startup, we do not have any big data gap.

Tom Tem: And the proceeds will be federal money to pay for the records on an ongoing basis. And does he make the federal government or FROM those data available to anyone who needs the declination and magnetic shape of the earth?

Mike Paniccia: Yes, so the magnetic model and the products from the data have always been free. And they will always continue to be free. Because this is a product that comes from the federal government. It is still TBD whether the raw data will be or not; Europeans in their current model give it away for free. That would be something we would like to do. But that will depend on the contract negotiations.

Tom Tem: And just a wild card question here: Does China benefit from this data, for example? Or do they have their own CubeSats or any other system?

Mike Paniccia: So China has its own satellite; is not a CubeSat, it is a kind of old traditional old school style satellite that has a host of sensors, one of which happens to be a magnetometer, which is a kind of what is clutch. So what we are doing by turning this into a CubeSat is innovation for the future. It’s cheaper. And if we could put a CubeSat to work, the cost savings over the decades would be high. But I do not know if China actually uses WMM, or if they have an internal thing, but they definitely have their own satellite because they like to brag about it.

Tom Tem: Of course. And so the CubeSat flight, if you will, from the three companies when will it launch?

Mike Paniccia: Hypothetically, phase 4A will last until 2023. Phase 4B — which is, again, building a terrestrial prototype — will go for another two years, around 2025. So we are looking at ’26 -’27 for the current launch and phase 4C where we start evaluating the data and announcing the winner.

Tom Tem: Mike Paniccia is the Global Magnetic Model Program Manager at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. Thank you so much for joining me.

Mike Paniccia: Thank you for having me.