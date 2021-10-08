COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 576 new cases were reported on Friday, 4 more deaths

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in Saskatchewan as four more people have died from the disease, the province said in its Friday update.

There have now been a total of 741 COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including 126 last month alone.

576 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Friday’s update in the province dashboard onlinewith

Almost 30 percent of cases are in the 20-39 age category.

In the last seven days, the province has averaged 461 new cases of COVID-19 per day (38.2 new cases per 100,000 people).

Saskatoon reported the newest cases on Friday, with 146 followed by the northwest area, which had 102 cases, and Regina, with 58 new cases.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region:

Central East: 43.

Southeast: 35.

North Central: 34.

Southwest: 34.

Far northwest: 31.

Far northeast: 21.

Northeast: 15.

South Central: 14.

Western Center: three.

Far north central: one.

Residence information is pending for another 39 cases.

The number of active cases in the province increased to 4,692.

There are 343 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, including 71 in intensive care.

Of the hospitalized patients, 76 per cent are not fully vaccinated, the provincial update said.

A total of 4,657 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday, including the first 2,485 doses.