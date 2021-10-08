US to accept international travelers vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines





The United States will receive international visitors vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. On September 20, the White House announced that the U.S. in November would lift travel restrictions for air travelers from 33 countries, including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not specify at the time which vaccines would be accepted. The new announcement is for Canadians who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca strike, which was approved by the WHO. TheFDA has approved or listed for emergency use only three others: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) shooting. A CDC spokesman told Reuters on Friday, “Six vaccines authorized / approved by the FDA or listed for urgent use by the WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the US.” The CDC said it had told airlines about the change earlier this week, “to help them prepare their systems”. A masked passenger was spotted at Denver International Airport on Tuesday 24 August. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press) “The CDC will issue additional instructions and information once the travel requirements are completed.” Airlines for America, a commercial group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, said it was “pleased with the CDC’s decision to approve a list of authorized vaccinations for travelers entering the US. we look forward to working with the administration to implement this new global vaccine and testing framework by early November 2021. “ Several countries had pressured the Biden administration to accept WHO-approved vaccines, as vaccines authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration are not widely used in all countries. The United States will accept fully vaccinated travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. Unprecedented U.S. restrictions have banned most non-US citizens who were in those countries within the past 14 days. LOOK | US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreigners: The US will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreigners in November Visitors from abroad will have to take a negative COVID-19 test three days before the trip and prove that they are fully vaccinated before boarding a flight to the US It is still unclear which vaccines will be accepted under this policy. 2:53 The new COVID-19 vaccine requirements will now apply to almost all foreign nationals flying in the United States, including those not subject to previous restrictions. The CDC has yet to finalize and publish new rules for tracking contracts for international visitors, which it sent to the White House for review on September 15th. The CDC should also detail the rules for exemptions, which include children who are not yet eligible for vaccinations, as well as visitors from places where vaccines are not widely available. The administration must also decide whether to accept visitors as part of the COVID-19 clinical trial or have recently contracted COVID-19 and are not yet eligible for vaccination.

