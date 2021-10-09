International
The former police will enforce the rules of COVID-19, the planned ‘safe place of isolation’, Sask. said the doctors
Saskatchewan is recruiting former police officers to help enforce COVID-19 public health rules and is also planning a “safe place of isolation” in North Battleford, according to an official with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
JSC hosted its latest COVID-19 doctor’s medical room on Thursday. The bi-weekly forum was intended to allow physicians to share information and advice among themselves, but it also contains a wealth of up-to-date information on Saskatchewan COVID-19 epidemiology and the health care sector’s efforts to curb the disease.
City Hall a registration of which is usually posted online on Fridaysis also an opportunity for doctors to present their advice to the Saskatchewan public, including a plea issued during the city hall on Thursday that people limit their contacts to a family during Thanksgiving weekend.
“We are really concerned that Thanksgiving will be a really bad accelerator in an already bad situation,” said Dr Johnmark Opondo, a medical officer at the Saskatchewan Health Authority, adding that the province is already deep in the tide. its fourth Me
During his presentation, Opondo also shared news about the province’s offensive strategy against COVID-19.
An enforcement team is being set up by the Ministry of Health to help public health inspectors regulate “disguise of non-compliance complaints” and “vaccination non-compliance complaints from businesses or the public,” Opondo said.
The team is “a group of retired police officers who will really help us, especially where we are short on public health inspectors,” he said.
According to recently approved public health orders in response to the fourth wave, Saskatchewan residents must wear masks in all public places. They must also show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test if they wish to have access to certain non-core businesses or locations.
The province also recently reinstated the requirement that infected people be isolated for 10 days. Unvaccinated close contacts should be isolated for 14 days.
Online grievance form
Opondoalso noted that the province has a page where people can fill out a form to inform officials of people suspected of not following public health orders.
In addition to the enforcement team, the health authority is also preparing a “safe place of isolation” at Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford, Opondo said.
CBC News has contacted the Ministry of Health, health authority and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, which was announced this week to jointly lead the province’s response to COVID-19 through the Provincial Emergency Operations Center for more information on this site and its intended purpose.
One such site has previously operated in North Battleford, albeit in an undiscovered location. CBC News previously reported that people who had been detained for disobeying isolation orders in Saskatoon had been sent to the facility in North Battleford.
Opondo said it will take one to three weeks to fully set up and staff the new site.
“When they are ready to receive clients, we will work in the same way as we did during the third wave,” Opondo said.
“Public health inspectors and the police, once the medical health officer has signed the safe isolation form, will be involved in assisting in transporting and relocating people to the safe isolation site.”
A slide presented during his remarks said: “We will work with the police forces to get involved in carrying out any detention order.”
