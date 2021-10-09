Free menstrual products offered at selected Calgary baths to combat ‘period poverty’

The city of Calgary has launched a pilot project to supply tampons and tampons to several city buildings.

The program called Free. Period. is a collaboration between the city, the Calgary Public Library and the Mayor’s Youth Council.

“Lack of access to period products can affect the participation, concentration, confidence and performance of menstruating calves in the classroom, the workplace and in daily life,” the city said in a statement.

“Period poverty affects everyone, including menstruating family and friends, non-binary and trans people. That’s why we have free period products in some men’s restrooms.”

The products are available in the toilets in these buildings:

Alberta Trade Center (315 10th Ave. SE) first and second floors.

Calgary Central Library (800 South St. St. with ) second, third and fourth floors.

) second, third and fourth floors. Communal Building (800 Macleod Trail SE with ) main floor.

) main floor. Shesh Village Leisure Center (2623 56th St. NE with ) main floor.

“The hygiene of the period is a matter of human rights and human dignity,” said IIiana Cutten, a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council, who helped lead the project.

“We thought it was natural that the next step in this progress was to provide these products in the bathroom to everyone, anyone who had menstruation to use.”

The four-month pilot ends at the end of December.

It includes an online survey on the city website to help determine if it should be expanded to other city buildings.