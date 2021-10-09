LIVE VIEW: Victoria secures COVID-19 press conference update after 1,965 cases

Victorian authorities spoke on Saturday about updating the COVID-19 press conference after reporting 1,965 local infections, a new pandemic record for the state.

Saturday’s figure surpasses all previous records set by Australian states and territories and brings the total number of active Victoria cases to 17,199.

The previous record of 1,838 cases was set by Victoria on Friday and reflects a trend which has seen infections grow and numerous new records set last week.

The alarming increase comes after the state reported 73,443 tests on Friday and five deaths – all Victorians over the age of 50.

These included a man in her 50s, two men in their 60s, a man in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.

Update for COVID-19

Hospital admissions are on the rise with 578 people currently seeking treatment for COVID-19, 117 in the ICU and 83 in a ventilator.

The Burnet Institute modeling suggests that hospitalization will reach 1,400 to 2,900 cases by the end of October.

State clinics distributed 41,177 vaccines Friday and thousands more were administered by doctors and pharmacies across the state.

A total of 85 percent of the population over the age of 16 have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57 percent have received a second dose.

Victoria Health Department Deputy Secretary Kate Matson dropped the cases and noted the heavy workload in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Hume and Whittlesea.

The northern suburbs of Melbourne reported 735 new cases of COVID-19 and the eastern suburbs saw 125 new cases.

There were 464 in the west with a large majority in Melton and the southeast saw 533 new cases with the majority in Casey LGA.

Regional update COVID-19

In the regional Victoria were reported 90 new infections with the highest number in Mildura, which reported 20 new cases after entering the blockade on Friday night 11:59 pm.

Victoria’s chief health official Brett Sutton announced new home-restraint restrictions for Mildura late last night, noting that the rules would reflect those in Melbourne but would rule out a curfew.

There were also 13 reported cases in Baw Baw, 12 in Mitchell Shire, eight in Greater Shepparton, seven in La Trobe City, six in Greater Geelong and three in Ballarat.

Moorabool and Shepparton came out of the deadlock last night by easing restrictions to match what is currently in force for the rest of regional Victoria.

A masked mandate will remain in place, with home gatherings out of bounds and residents can only leave their regional area for a limited number of reasons.

Creative Industry Support Package

Speaking at Saturday’s COVID-19 update, Victoria’s Treasure Assistant Danny Pearson announced a $ 15 million financial support package for the creative industry.

Mr Pearson said the funding would help the sector reach the other side of the pandemic as it would be one of the last to be reopened.

“Creative sectors such as live shows were among the first to close and they will be among the last to return to business,” he said.

“We have all lost sight of going to live shows, festivals and exhibitions, and it has been hard to see our theaters, galleries, museums and entertainment venues usually closed.”

Of the total fund, $ 10 million will target small and medium-sized creative organizations, state art festivals and performing arts companies, and $ 5 million will go to individual artists.

The support package will be delivered through Creative Victoria with individual grants of up to $ 5,000 for creative practitioners, including sole traders and freelance translators.

Grants of up to $ 10,000 will be made available to creative collectives, micro-organizations and businesses.

“This rapid response grant program will be submitted in partnership with industry bodies and Victorians from all creative fields and career stages will be able and eligible to apply,” Pearson said.

“The first generation of this program in 2020 distributed about $ 4.7 million, through 771 program grants and involved almost 8,000 creative workers.”

Asked when larger crowds would be allowed, he declined to give a date, pointing to health tips for opening up slowly and progressively.

Victoria is expected to reach the 70 per cent double-dose vaccine rate on October 26, which will cause a number of easing restrictions.

Vaccinated will be allowed to enter more countries when the state reaches the 80 per cent double-dose target in November.