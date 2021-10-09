Northwest Arkansas tops national, international charts for the September Cycle





September Rice Love Cycle September results are completed in northeastern ARKANSAS (KNWA / KFTA) and many cities, businesses, and Northeast Arkansas top the global and national leaderboards. According to a news release from BikeNWA, jobs in Northwest Arkansas won first place in five of the six national categories, and 12 organizations were ranked in the top 10 in the global leaderboards. As a state, Arkansas again ranked first in the 2-4 million population category, beating Utah, Connecticut, Kansas and Oklahoma. The publication says that this year, cavalry has continued to grow not only by experienced riders, but also by young people riding bicycles. A total of 112 jobs and 1,624 people participated in the 264,655 mile logging challenge over a total of 18,995 trips. According to the announcement, the number of riders who participated compared to Cycle September in 2020 increased by 50%. BikeNWA Celebration for the September Cycle in Bentonville

NWA Job Rankings in the National Challenge: First place (2,000+ staff): Walmart Inc.

First Place (50-199): Phat Tire Bicycle Shop

First place (20-49): Allied Cycle Works

First place (7-19): BikeNWA / NWA Trailblazers

First Place (1-6): Pedal it before the NWA NWA Job Rankings in the Global Challenge: First place (2,000+ staff): Walmart Inc.

4th place (2,000+ staff): University of Arkansas

8th place (200-499 staff): Thaden School

First place (50-199 staff): Phat Tire Bicycle Shop

First place (20-49 staff): Allied Cycle Works

2nd place (20-49 staff): Henderson Engineers

First place (7-19 staff): BikeNWA / NWA Trailblazers

3rd Place (7-19 staff): CEI Engineering Assoc.

First place (1-6 staff): Pedal it Forward

4th place (1-6 employees): Hufft Ranking of NWA Cities in the National Challenge: First place (75-150k resident category): Fayetteville 56,244 miles

3rd place (75-150k resident category): Springdale 26,230 miles

First Place (25-75k category): Bentonville 70,212 miles

3rd place (25-75k inhabitants category): Rogers 28,395 miles

4th place (category of 25-75k inhabitants): Bella Vista 15,946 miles

3rd place (category of 25 thousand inhabitants): Siloam Springs 1,452 miles Leading Knights of Northwest Arkansas in the National Challenge: 2nd place: JD Elder with 432 miles and encouraged 30 people

7th place: Annie Davis with 980 miles and encouraged 18 people The complete division of leaderboards can be found herewith

