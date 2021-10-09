Victoria Covid cases rise to new record as isolation rules change, NSW investigates new Delta strain | Victoria

Victoria has set another record for the daily number of Covid-19 cases, reporting 1,965 new cases won in the country and five deaths after the state dropped its request for secondary close contacts to be isolated.

A woman and four men were among the dead. There are now 578 people in hospital with the virus, 117 people in intensive care and 83 in ventilators.

It comes as authorities raise concerns about the growing number of cases in Mildura, on the border of New South Wales. Twenty cases were reported in the city on Friday, causing a blockage that night.

Deputy Secretary of Health Kate Matson said authorities were particularly concerned about the number of cases there.

We believe there may be additional cases out there that we have not found, she said. The cases have spread to a number of families and are related to NSW. The total number of active cases in Mildura is now 37, and this is from a case a week ago.

The next seven days will be crucial for us to have a really strict public health response.

Matson also announced a change to the isolation rules. Secondary contacts will no longer need to be isolated, freeing 16,000 people from quarantine.

There is a very significant difference between someone who is known to have come into contact with a confirmed case, and then someone who has come in contact with that primary close contact, she said. The risk is different.

So it simply recognizes the changing risk and the environment in which we are. We are no longer pursuing Covid zero in Victoria, and we have 17,000 active cases in Victoria at this point in time.

Health authorities also confirmed that a Covid-positive airline crew member traveled to three states while being contagious. The Virgin cabin crew member worked on six flights between Victoria, NSW and South Australia while being infectious.

Passengers on those flights are being contacted by the respective jurisdictions and we have been in close contact with NSW and South Australia, and are working closely with them to contract for the respective passengers, Matson said.

Victorian Treasury Assistant Danny Pearson announced that the state government will provide $ 15 million in tailored support for Victorian arts and the creative sector, with $ 10 million targeting small and medium-sized organizations and $ 5 million for individual artists.

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet and Health Chief Dr Kerry Chant on Saturday. Photo: Dan Himbrechts / AAP

NSW recorded 580 new cases acquired in the country and 11 deaths on Saturday, amid ongoing investigations into a new type of Delta that has been discovered in Sydney.

The states’ chief health official, Dr Kerry Chant, said there was no evidence the new species was more dangerous or contagious than the Delta species.

We have discovered a Delta-type genome which is different from the one previously transmitted to our community, she said.

We linked him back to a person who came back from abroad, but the exact mechanism of how that species appeared and entered the community in western Sydney is still under investigation, so we will keep you informed as investigations continue.

But I want to assure you that there is nothing about this type of Delta … that suggested it is more transmissible, that would cause illness or any other additional issues for the current Delta strain. So basically, it’s another kind of Delta circulating in the community.

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet warned that case numbers are expected to rise as the state prepares to break the deadlock on Monday.

We know that as we open, the number of cases will increase, Perrottet told reporters. But what has been key to keeping people safe is our high vaccination rate. We have the highest vaccination rate in the country. I know there is a sense of excitement … I just ask people over the weekend to follow the rules that are in force.

Perrottet denied he had sidelined health officials in his decision-making after revealing changes to the state roadmap earlier this week without Chant’s presence.

There are always different tips given and different opinions, he said. I saw an opinion the other day in the 7.30 report that said the opposite from a lead doctor who said the changes we have made to the layout of the guide are modest and will ensure that we keep people safe as we open up.

This is a balance and this is the approach that the NSW government has taken successfully over the last 18 months. We listened to health advice. We listened to economic advice. We also listened to mental health tips.

NSW was expected to cross the 90% first dose limit on Saturday, with the state having exceeded the 70% double dose limit earlier in the week.

The ACT also recorded 25 new cases won locally by Covid, with Prime Minister Andrew Barr saying most of the cases were still under investigation.

The territory also now has 97.1% of its population over 12 who had the first dose of a vaccine, one of the highest rates in the world.