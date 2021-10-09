Millennial COVID cases rise to 37 as residents face premature closure

Mildura has registered 20 new cases of coronavirus today, bringing the total number of active cases in the municipality to 37.

Main points: Officials are concerned about the growing number of cases in Mildura

Officials are concerned about the growing number of cases in Mildura An early decision yesterday sent the area into a seven-day deadlock at midnight

An early decision yesterday sent the area into a seven-day deadlock at midnight 1,965 new cases were registered in Victoria in the last 24 hours

The municipality had a case a week ago, nine on Friday morning and three more were reported on Friday afternoon.

Across the border in New South Wales, the Far West Local Health District has reported six new cases and all of them are in Dareton, which is just 25 miles from Mildura.

Four are family contacts and two cases are under investigation.

Victorian Undersecretary of Health Kate Matson said the new cases spread to many families and had links to New South Wales. Matson said the spread of the virus was troubling.

“We believe there may be additional cases out there that we have not found,” she said.

“The next seven days will be crucial for us to have a really strict public health response.”

Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to come for testing as soon as possible, as well as those who have been contacted by the local public health unit or the Department of Health because they have been in contact with a confirmed case.

The municipality is on the first day of a seven-day blockade announced yesterday late afternoon.

Follow the top COVID-19 news from October 9 with a look back at our blog

Ms. Matson acknowledged how little time residents had to prepare for the blockade, which began at midnight.

“If there were any concerns caused by our late announcement, we apologize for this, but we will never apologize for taking appropriate public health action to protect the Victoria and Victoria community and in this case the community in the Mildura area, “she said.

“The brief block will help us get our arms around the blast and ensure Mildura returns to the same premises as the regional Victoria for another seven days.”

Residents will spend the week under the same rules as closed Melbourne, but without curfew.

Slow trade in central Mildura

Despite staying open to selling food and coffee, business was slow today for John Kimerlis at his café in downtown Mildura.

Mildura cafe manager John Kimerlis said trade on the first day of the blockade had been slow. ( ABC Mildura-Swan Hill: Kellie Hollingworth

He was sad when the blockade was announced last night because the community was only given six hours warning.

“We were already preparing for the weekend,” he said.

“We have a lot of stocks that we face and we have to throw them away.

“To protect everyone I think was necessary, but we are all frustrated and just have to go to the military and move on.”

Care pack for people who are isolated

Mallee County Aboriginal Services (MDAS) chief executive Jacki Turfrey and her staff were distributing care packages to community members.

Mallee County Aboriginal Services has distributed food to the people ( ABC Mildura-Swan Hill: Kellie Hollingworth

“We are being contacted through Facebook and our social media platforms for families who do not want to violate the isolation requirement and do not want to need to go to supermarkets, so we are trying to address that requirement,” she said.

Mildura Rural City Council has supplied the packages, but MDAS has filled them with fresh bread, milk, meat, fruits and vegetables.

“At the moment we are able to meet the demand. We will see how this goes in the coming weeks,” Ms. Turfrey said.

She said people were afraid for their health as well as their families, especially young children and those who could not be vaccinated because they were immunocompromised.

Ms. Turfrey hailed the blockade for the wider Mildura community, but expects it to cause problems in the Aboriginal community.

“Usually our housing is overcrowded because there is not enough supply available, so we have a lot of families that have multiple adult groups with multiple groups of children and this only increases the risk of spreading,” she said.

“We are working with the Department of Family, Justice and Housing to try and provide different accommodation options, so affected family members have somewhere else to go instead of returning home.”

Mildura Hospital ready for cases in adults and children

Mildura Base Public Hospital has set up adult and pediatric wards for people suspected of having COVID.

Several schools in Mildura and across the Murray River in New South Wales closed on Friday.

“This is not just a virus of the elderly or the elderly, but it is certainly selecting all age groups,” said hospital chief executive Terry Welch.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The hospital usually supports five to 10 people through its Home Hospital program, but plans are for 50 people and can be expanded if needed.

“As seen elsewhere, people need acute admission, some become extremely ill to the point that they need ventilation, others can manage the home very well with a care and support,” Welch said.

Forty staff from the hospital have been released and Welch said it had created some pressure.

Some clinics have been shut down or reduced, so staff may be relocated.

Welch said he would not enter the debate if the blockade was necessary.

“The blockade is aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus, removing pressure from us as a health service as cases increase,” he said.

“I will support this decision and I will just focus on our hospital being able to provide care.”

Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 m Do we really need booster vaccines for COVID-19?

The form is being uploaded …