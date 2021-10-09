Facebook is facing another global downturn World News





Facebook on Friday said users around the world again had problems accessing its services for hours due to a change in its system, just days after a massive outage caused in a similar way. “I apologize sincerely to anyone who was unable to access our products in the last two hours,” a Facebook spokesman told AFP around 9:30 p.m. “We fixed the issue, and everything should be back to normal now.” Internet troubleshooter DownDetector showed increases in problem reports with accessing or using Facebook and its photocentric network on Instagram, as well as Messenger and WhatsApp starting about three hours ago. Facebook attributed the problem to a configuration change on its computer platform and said it affected social network users and Instagram, Messenger and Workplace globally. People gathered on Twitter to express disappointment. “What’s up with Instagram?” read a tweet that included a photo of cartoon character Bart Simpson sitting in a corner in apparent punishment. “It’s not even 4 days and it has already crashed again.” “Problems with Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Again!” read a lament in a DownDetector chat forum. Hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday, underscoring the world’s support for platforms owned by the Silicon Valley giant. In an apologetic blog post, Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, said the disruption that day was caused by “configuration changes” in routers that coordinate network traffic between data centers. Cyber ​​experts think the problem has come down to something called BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol – the system that uses the Internet to choose the fastest way to move information packets. Data center data center company Sami Slim compared BGP to the “internet equivalent of air traffic control”. In the same way that air traffic controllers sometimes make changes to flight schedules, “Facebook did an update of these routes,” Slim said. But this update contained a crucial error. It is not yet clear how and why, but Facebook routers basically sent an online message announcing that the company’s servers no longer existed. Friday’s break was not related to that earlier in the week, according to Facebook. Experts say Facebook’s technical infrastructure is extremely dependent on its own systems. Social media outages are not uncommon: Instagram alone experienced more than 80 last year in the United States, according to website creator ToolTester. Facebook services are crucial for many businesses around the world, and Facebook accounts are also commonly used to access other websites. Facebook apps are used by billions of my people every month, which means that outages can affect a large portion of the world’s population.

