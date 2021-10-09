Philippines The Nobel Prize News Room is very happy, but under siege

The editors and new reporters of the Philippine news site Rappler were already busy on Friday. It was the last day candidates could run in next year’s election, and reporters were watching who would try to replace Rodrigo Duterte, the president who has been attacking Rappler for years and threatening members of his staff.

Then Maria Ressa, one of the founders of the media, heard that she and a Russian journalist, Dmitry A. Muratov, had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their courageous struggle for freedom of expression. She immediately sent messages to her co-founders: I won. Word got out and a host of OMGs flooded the company’s Slack channel.

For several hours, staff said, they were energetic by Ms. Ressas’s price. But they know that difficult times lie ahead. The news website may still be shut down. There are seven active pending lawsuits against Ms. Ressa and Rappler. Journalists ‘sites face heavy pressure from online trolls, who have been encouraged by Mr Dutertes’ suggestion that reporters be treated as spies who are not excluded from murder.

We need to fight and move on, said Gemma Mendoza, who is leading the Rapplers’ efforts to address misinformation in digital media. You feel when you are in this situation, that it is bigger than yourself. And having that feeling nurtures and continues.