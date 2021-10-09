International
Philippines The Nobel Prize News Room is very happy, but under siege
The editors and new reporters of the Philippine news site Rappler were already busy on Friday. It was the last day candidates could run in next year’s election, and reporters were watching who would try to replace Rodrigo Duterte, the president who has been attacking Rappler for years and threatening members of his staff.
Then Maria Ressa, one of the founders of the media, heard that she and a Russian journalist, Dmitry A. Muratov, had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their courageous struggle for freedom of expression. She immediately sent messages to her co-founders: I won. Word got out and a host of OMGs flooded the company’s Slack channel.
For several hours, staff said, they were energetic by Ms. Ressas’s price. But they know that difficult times lie ahead. The news website may still be shut down. There are seven active pending lawsuits against Ms. Ressa and Rappler. Journalists ‘sites face heavy pressure from online trolls, who have been encouraged by Mr Dutertes’ suggestion that reporters be treated as spies who are not excluded from murder.
We need to fight and move on, said Gemma Mendoza, who is leading the Rapplers’ efforts to address misinformation in digital media. You feel when you are in this situation, that it is bigger than yourself. And having that feeling nurtures and continues.
At stake is the future of one of the few independent journalistic institutions in the Philippines. With coverage regarding police abuses in the war Mr. Dutertes against drugs and stories of corrupt deals involving local businessmen, Rappler has managed to symbolize fearless journalism in a region where the press is constantly hampered.
Reporters for Rappler acknowledge that these are difficult times. Access is an issue because of Mr. Duterte’s attacks on them. The psychological burden of being trolled, especially in a newsroom where the average age is only 23, is drying up. But they still try that in the words of Mrs. Ressa hold the line.
They know full well that challenging Mr. Duterte comes at a high price. In January 2018, the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission announced it would revoke the Rapplers operating license, saying the site had violated foreign ownership laws. The action was widely seen by human rights activists and other journalists as revenge for the Rapplers’ coverage of the brutal drug war by Mr. Dutertes.
During a staff meeting shortly afterwards, Ms. Ressa and her co-founders, Lilibeth Frondoso, Glenda Gloria and Chay Hofilena, stressed that the company would not be intimidated. Together, the founders referred to the editorial as manangs a Filipino term of love for an older sister.
Bea Cupin, a senior reporter, said she entered the meeting confused and a little worried, but left feeling hopeful. It was clear that our manganese would fight, so I think that helped a lot of us, the Rappler youth, said Ms. Cupin. It was like: Okay, maybe we can do this.
Founded in 2012, the news organization exposed how some of the people killed by the police had not fought, as authorities had said, but were instead executed in a summary manner. He called on those responsible to take responsibility.
Mr. Duterte replied by distinguishing Rappler in his Nation State 2017 speech, saying it was wholly owned by the Americans, in violation of the Philippine Constitution. In 2018, after the government announced it would revoke the website license, Duterte said it was not a political decision, but called the organization a fake news media.
In July of that year, The Philippine Court of Appeals asked the regulator to reconsider the case again, allowing Rappler to remain open for now.
In February 2019, authorities arrested Ms. Ressa and a researcher on a defamation case that included an article that was published four months before the law they called passed. In June 2020, Ms. Ressa was convicted of that charge, which she is appealing.
The attack has made Miss Ressa more determined than ever. When you are attacked, all the friction of a news organization, they die, especially with the mission of journalism, if you know what to do, she said in an interview. I think this has been extremely empowering and gives us energy.
You get tired and scared. But I have three co-founders. We in turn are afraid, she said. Never be afraid at the same time.
As Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Ressa manages the business and editorial technology operations. To avoid the loss of advertisers due to Mr. Dutertes’s attacks, Rappler has put his resources into data-driven projects and subscriptions. Even with a newsroom of just 15 reporters, she launched more podcasts and short videos during the pandemic, allowing the company to be profitable in 2020.
Mrs. Ressa and her co-founders cut their teeth as reporters during the People Power uprising that toppled President Ferdinand Marcos in the mid-1980s. A black funeral wreath was once delivered to Mrs. Gloria’s family door. Mrs. Frondoso was once thrown in jail with her newborn baby.
The editors of the newsroom of about 100 people say that a part of not being afraid is being prepared. Ms Gloria said the company had been training in preparation for four scenarios: an arrest, a raid, a prison sentence and closure. In February 2020, a dry raid attack was so realistic that staff, who were no longer smart, began broadcasting it on the Facebook Live platform websites.
The struggle for press freedom now, Ms. Gloria said, is more complex than it was in the 1980s because reputation attacks are insidious, systematic and widespread.
If you are a low-paid Filipino journalist working in an environment that is not exactly secure, economically and financially, your only asset is your reputation, Ms. Gloria said. But when you are attacked online by a troll army and accused of corruption and baseless claims, then you lose it right.
This is what our young reporters have gone through and are going through, and it has really hardened them a bit in terms of their courage, she said.
The company offers troll treatment tips: engage people and slander lies. Report threats on Facebook right away. And use investigative skills to expose those behind the troll.
Like many newsrooms in the United States, Rappler also deals with the question of what it means to be objective today, especially in an environment where press freedom is under siege. Paterno Esmaquel II, Rapplers news editor, said one of the questions he asked interviewees was how they felt about the attack on the news organization. There should be no hateful answers, he said.
People think we should just be transcribers and stenographers. It is not as it is supposed to be, said Mr. Esmaquel. Your very existence is in danger, and if you do not fight, then what are you?
Jason Gutierrez contributed reporting.
