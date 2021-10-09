Alberta reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths before Thanksgiving weekend





Public health officials in Alberta reported 1,256 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 other deaths Friday, Dr Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer, said on Twitter. Most of the people who died were between the ages of 70-80. Two were in their 50s, one person in their 60s, another in their 90s. In total, 2,830 Albertans have died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. The total number of known active cases in Alberta is 17,839, a drop of 572 since Thursday’s update. Here is how active cases in the region are broken down: Calgary Zone: 4,359

Edmonton Area: 4,204

Central area: 3,690

Northern Zone: 3,597

Southern Zone: 1,972

Unknown: 17 The new cases announced Friday were discovered in 14,736 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours. The Alberta test positivity rate is 8.68 percent. The number of people in hospital for COVID-19 has increased. There are 1,101 hospitalizations, including 250 patients in intensive care units. Of the 851 non-ICU patients, 73.9 percent are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated; 89.6 percent of ICU patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, Hinshaw said on Twitter. Hinshaw and Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney urged Albertans to follow public health restrictions and limit collection sizes as much as possible during Thanksgiving weekend. Assurge in cases similar to the one that followed the last Thanksgiving Day would further disrupt the province’s healthcare system, they said. “Our choices matter. It ‘s very important that we all make safer choices this weekend,” Hinshaw told a news conference Thursday. Since Friday’s update, 75.5 per cent of qualified Albanians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.9 per cent have received at least one dose. When factorized in Albertans under 12 years of age who have not been approved for the vaccine, the province’s two-dose vaccination rate drops to 64 percent. The provincial government extended the right to the COVID-19 booster shot this week to all Albertans aged 75 and over, and indigenous people aged 65 and over. As of Wednesday, 143,395 third doses had been administered in Alberta.

