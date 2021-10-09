2021: FBO Transaction Year

Over the past year, more than 250 FBOs changed hands – a record for the industry. That number was boosted by two of the FBO’s largest transactions ever: Signature Aviation sales, parent company Signature Support Flight, and Atlantic Aviation. Signature and Atlantic are the two largest FBO chains worldwide.

In June, Signature Aviation was sold to a consortium of private equity firms comprised of Blackstone, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Cascade Investments following a successful $ 4.7 billion bid. The signature had spent the last few years giving up all its divisions outside of its core business and overall aviation handling operation, becoming a clean flight service provider.

But the deal did not happen without a few twists and turns. In January, Global Infrastructure Partners launched a $ 4.6 billion bid to acquire Signature, which operates the world’s largest FBO network with more than 200 locations globally. This includes 168 wholly owned, 18 partially owned, 11 independently owned Signature Select subsidiaries and 21 terrestrial treatment sites.

The GIP bid prompted a response from Cascade, which handles most of the personal fortunes of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and owned a nearly 20 percent stake in Signature, and the private equity group Blackstone Infrastructure Advisors and Blackstone Core Equity Management Associates. The last two groups of investors had previously joined forces and released their $ 4 billion bid for the FBO chain. In the end, the three companies joined forces to buy Signature.

The 61-FBO Atlantic Aviation FBO chain sold for $ 4.475 billion in September, acquired by KKR from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.

Meanwhile, US-based private equity firm KKR announced in June it would buy Atlantic Aviation and its 69 FBO locations in the US, from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) for nearly $ 4.475 billion, including approximately $ 1 billion in alleged debt. MIC bought Atlantic Aviation and its 12 FBOs in 2004 for a reported $ 238 million. KKR terminated the Atlantic Aviation Agreement last month.

Macquarie had initially started doing Atlantic-related acquisition research in 2019, but that process was interrupted amid the global pandemic. According to an industry expert, MIC benefited financially from this delay thanks to high interest in selling the Signature.

These last two transactions show the growing impact of private equity money in the FBO arena. Including the two largest chains, there is also Ross Aviation (supported by KSL Capital Partners), Lynx (Sterling Group) and Modern Aviation (Tiger Infrastructure Partners).

This has helped accelerate an industry consolidation trend that has continued over the past two decades, according to Douglas Wilson, president and senior partner of consulting firm FBO Partners, and a history student in the sector. “They are all privately owned and probably represent at least one FBO in each market in the first 200 or 250 [in the U.S.].. “

Added to the mix are medium-sized corporate or privately owned chains such as Jet Aviation, Million Air, Sheltair, Avflight and Tac Air, as well as smaller regional chains such as Cutter Aviation, Carver Aviation, FlightLevel Aviation and Wilson Air.

The Rise of the Modern FBO

Wilson explained how the concept of FBOs became firmly entrenched after World War II and how this is affecting today’s FBO market in the US. “Airports were turning into cities and municipalities [by the military], and the growing business of FBO and aircraft services had just begun, “he told AINWith “There you first saw full-service FBOs and many first-generation owners entering the business, and that also coincided with the birth of the baby, where those second-generation owners were born.”

Those post-war FBO landlords were given long leases generally lasting 30 to 35 years, followed in many cases by a renovation of equal length. For an FBO that started in 1946 with a 30-year lease, the second lease would have ended in 2006. For a 35-year lease, it would have expired in 2016.

Between 2006 and 2016, about 400 American FBOs changed hands, according to Wilson. While some FBOs are continuing to operate in their third and even fourth generation of family ownership, there were many who decided on any of a number of reasons they wanted to make money after reaching retirement age.

In most cases, they decided to sell their business to one of the chains that constantly monitors future acquisition targets as their lease ends and maintains lines of communication with their landlords. In fact, Ross Aviation in August bought the family-owned Stuart Jet Center in Florida as its 19th FBO. Ross CEO Brian Corbett said the deal was the culmination of discussions that had continued between the two sides for more than a decade.

Other factors that have driven consolidation are the adoption of minimum standards that apply to control potential FBO respondents to airport requests for proposals (RFP). “It changed the industry,” Wilson said. “It starts to take away less sophisticated players.”

Another hurdle is the imposition of capital improvements that most airports are now incorporating into leaseholds, property improvements that are still owned by the airport and may be returned to airport control upon termination of the lease. At first- or even second-class airports, such commitments can amount to millions of dollars in rental, and for an independent operator who may present problems in obtaining capital.

“The pure commercial banking industry does not really understand FBOs operating from leased land,” Wilson explained. “There is zero value left, which often scares banks and thus tends to point more towards private capital.”

With the current rise in private aviation as a result of the Covid pandemic, the pendulum has turned strongly in favor of sellers, but it is not a case of a rising tide that lifts all ships in terms of FBOs. While the 250 major FBO markets may have seen a renewal in rank as traffic to leisure destinations in some cases has surpassed traditional business aviation gateways, Wilson noted that third- or fourth-tier countries have not seen the same levels of growth or interest.

There are still some independent and quality FBOs among high-level airports, but their number is declining every year. “We receive purchase requests as you might expect, we have for many years,” said Ken Forester, CEO of the family-owned Meridian, which operates the only independent FBO left at the New Jersey business aviation center Teterboro Airport . She also recently opened a facility in the San Francisco area. “Our commitment continues to be that we think there is a lot of value to a family-run operation. We think we can be very competitive with the big chains.”

For those who are available, high-level airport service providers, the asking price has risen steadily after recovering from the fall of the Great Recession. “While there are many ways to evaluate businesses, usually FBOs tend to trade as a multiple of EBIDTA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization]”It is not the multiples that have changed, EBITDA growth has changed and the growth projection on a monthly basis for fuel sales, hangar, etc., continues to grow,” Wilson said.

He said even owners who are considering an exit from their business can expect from the market. “The owners themselves may not be willing to sell because they know they are on the crest, the wave is starting and I do not think we will see EBITDA coming out in our industry for a while.”

In terms of the current situation, with rising backlogs of air and prepaid sales reaching record levels, Wilson believes the industry could be on the verge of a new historic era. “Perhaps as a result of the slight reversal by Covid, I think we may have started to see the third wave of business and general aviation,” he said.

“I count the first wave as 1946 to 1949, if you look at the GAMA statistics, the most distributed aircraft ever. I count the second wave between 1977 and 1981, the second largest aircraft ever produced.” includes 1981, when turbine aircraft first appeared in front of piston aircraft in business aviation deliveries.

Wilson noted the increase in investment activity in private equity infrastructure in industry, combined with new electrification technologies, eVTOL and hydrogen power. “We are in a wave now where I think we will see so much investment in our industry, and combined with the Covid effect, where individuals are much more concerned about their health and safety, they now look at private aviation as a a really viable alternative where they may never have been before, “Wilson explained.

“I think this is driving a lot of growth in aircraft sales and transactions, and I think a lot of people are entering the start of the third wave,” he concluded.