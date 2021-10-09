International
The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for October 8th
New COVID-19 cases on a downward trend for the first time in months
Canada’s top public health official says that despite the challenges posed by the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in some areas of the country, there are good reasons for optimism in the latest federal modeling data.
Dr. Theresa Tam said at a conference on Friday, the virus (Rt) reproductive number has dropped below one for the first time since mid-July. In general, a rate below one indicates that the spread of the virus is under control.
But Tam warned that “Rt has just fallen below one nationally, and may still be in or over one in some areas.”
Inequalities are evident in Canada. Ontario and Quebec are posting just as many recovery as new cases on a daily basis while Manitoba is avoiding the fourth wave so far. New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories have case rates that are worrying, and Alberta and Saskatchewan are seeing their health care systems under strain.
“Over the past month, lessons have been learned with difficulty where measures have been eased too much or too quickly, and especially when vaccination coverage remains low,” Tam said.
But over the past week, Canada saw an average of 3,745 new cases of COVID-19 per day. That’s less than half of the more than 8,000 new infections a day predicted by the previous modeling presented in September, she said.
“The efforts we have made give us reason for optimism,” Tam said. “But we need to be aware of the need for continued care in the coming months.”
While infection rates are heading in the right direction, serious illness as a result of COVID-19 continues to be an issue. Canada ranks poorly as an OECD country in terms of hospital bed capacity, and the long recovery often associated with COVID-19 cases means there are 2,514 people in hospital, including 769 in intensive care units.
Both Tam and Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief of public health, urged Canadians to be careful with their behavior over Thanksgiving weekend, and in the long run, the provinces mentioned should not give up on mitigation efforts.
As for the vaccination campaign, a 72 percent fully vaccinated percentage in the 18- to 29-year-old age group leaves room for improvement, federal health officials said.
from national
N IN LETTERR
157,000 new jobs were created in Canada last month, ahead of forecasts
The Canadian economy added 157,000 new jobs last month, Statistics Canada said on Friday, more than double what economists had predicted.
As a result, the Canadian unemployment rate is 6.9 percent, the lowest it has been during the pandemic. By May 2020, it had climbed to 13.7 percent.
Analysts are not showing cork yet. The number of people considered long-term unemployed which means they have not had a job for at least 27 weeks in a row, or about six months now is twice as high as it was before the pandemic, at 389,000 people. Others report that they are working far fewer hours than before the pandemic struck in March 2020.
“Importers’s important to celebrate the encouraging gains we’re seeing in the number of hires over the past month, however we also can’t afford to wipe those rugs,” said Leah Nord, senior director at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “Amid a massive job shortage, 27.3 percent of unemployed Canadians are unknown. Where did they go?”
It’s a question that is being asked in the US, where Friday’s work report reflected the fierce battle of that country in the late summer with the delta variant. The job participation rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 180,000 fewer Americans looking for work in September as employers added only 194.00 jobs, less than half what the economy had predicted.
President Joe Biden focused in a speech on the fact that the unemployment rate fell from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent as “a sign that our recovery is moving forward.” He said unemployment rates for black and Hispanic workers, generally affected more during the pandemic than white workers, are returning to pre-pandemic levels.
While employment levels and labor force participation are being monitored, inflation is also a major concern. Gas station prices break records, cars and equipment are not available due to lack of component chips and ships rely on North American ports.
Speaking to an American audience on Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the inflationary path was not as simple as many had expected when signs of rising prices appeared.
“I think what we’re seeing here is that it’s more complicated to open an economy than to close an economy,” Macklem said.
For her part, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday that the current “disruptive” impact on global supply chains is likely to continue in one form for a while.
“I think we will feel these effects by 2022.”
Read the full story
Northern politician before Christ does not withdraw from pro-vaccination message, despite strong opposition
Mike Bernier, a member of the legislative assembly in British Columbia for Peace River South, is accustomed to being in the ever-controversial debate that has erupted in nearly two years of pandemics.
The Liberal member of the provincial legislature, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days before his appointment for the first dose of a vaccine last May, has spoken out strongly in favor of vaccination, making it a target of threats. About 100 people gathered last month outside his office in Dawson Creek.
“I was contacted by RCMP because they had set up a big rally page on Facebook, and someone went there about 10 minutes ago saying, ‘perfect, now we know where he is. Let’s get our guns and go shoot this guy so we don’t do “I shouldn’t hear him anymore,” Bernier told The Canadian Press. “I can not withdraw from the message of what I know and think is right for the people in my region. And, you know, no one will stop me from doing this just by making some threats.”
The vaccination rate is low in that part of the province. Northern Health says 55 percent of those eligible had received a second dose as of Tuesday in Dawson Creek, about 25 percentage points below the overall BC vaccination rate.
Bernier said the proximity to Alberta “has taken us back to Day 1” when it comes to some northerners avoiding vaccination.
“It would be Alberta’s influence. A good part of the people in Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, the Fort St. John area, are very connected, either for personal reasons or through work, with Alberta,” he said.
Alberta has seen perhaps the most prominent anti-vaccination movement in the country. Three-quarters of qualified Albertans are fully vaccinated, a rate that is not low globally but lags behind all other Canadian provinces, including those of British Columbia by eight percentage points.
Dan Davies, also a Liberal MIA, told recently CBCs national that the feeling against vaccination is contributing to the burning of doctors and nurses in the Northeast BC
“Every time someone says, ‘Well I did my research,’ when I try to figure out what it means, it usually means looking online,” said Michael Ortynsky, a pharmacist in Fort St. Louis. John, in the same report.
Pouce Coupe Mayor Lorraine Michetti said in an interview that people “have the right not to be vaccinated if they do not want to be”. Michetti has been accused of making misleading remarks about the severity of the pandemic, casting doubt recently on how unvaccinated they actually are in hospitals in a post.
“We all know the news lies!” Michetti said in the animated post.
