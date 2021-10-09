(CNN) This has been a pretty good week for fighter jets around the world. The UK and Israel both cleared their “red list” trips, while India, Bali and Vietnam all announced reopening plans.

Here are 10 things we learned during pandemic trips this week.

1. The United Kingdom cut the ‘red list’ in only seven countries …

Thailand – including Phuket, home of Vijitt Resort – is emerging from the UK red list. Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

The UK introduced a new system for international travel, easing testing requirements for many fully vaccinated travelers and defining “red” or “green” destinations.

From October 11, England will remove 47 countries from its red list, leaving only seven red destinations: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Rules vary in the rest of the UK (this is Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.) Here it is CNN Travel discount on what travelers need to know.

2. … But there was anger over his quarantine rules

There allegations of discrimination in early October, when the UK eased its travel rules, but fully vaccinated visitors from India and many African countries still faced mandatory quarantine in the UK.

The UK has now changed its restrictions so that from 11 October, vaccine certificates will be accepted from close to 40 countries that were previously inappropriate , including India, Brazil, Chile, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.

Popular vaccines in the UK are Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), or formulations of these.

3. The CDC lowers the risk category for France, Portugal and South Africa

The CDC is now okay with vaccinated Americans heading to Iceland’s Seljalandsfoss waterfall. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

There was good news for Argentina, France, Iceland, Lesotho, Morocco, Nepal, Portugal, and South Africa, and for Americans eager to travel there.

The eight were moved from Level 4 – the highest risk category of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – to Level 3 (which is still “High”, FYI). This means that travel advice in the US is to be fully vaccinated before traveling there and to avoid non-essential travel if you are not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, six destinations have been moved from Level 3 to Level 4 (“Too High”) which means non-essential travel should be avoided by US citizens.

Those destinations are Armenia, Austria, Barbados, Croatia, Latvia and New Caledonia.

4. India will start allowing tourists this month …

India to start issuing tourist visas to foreign visitors for first time in 18 months, country’s government says announced Thursday with

Tourists arriving by charter flight will be able to do so from October 15, according to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs of India. Other arrivals will be allowed from November 15, he said.

5. … And Bali will gradually reopen as well

Bali Kuta Beach was photographed at sunset in September 2021. Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP / Getty Images

The Indonesian island of Bali will reopen its airport for international arrivals on October 14, officials have announced.

Bali Ngurah Rai Airport in Denpasar will begin to welcome arrivals from a select number of countries, according to Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Indonesia’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment.

However, he did not clarify whether foreign tourists would be allowed. Yes what we know so far with

6. Vietnam plans to fully reopen by June 2022

Sanato Beach on the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc. Adobe Stock

Vietnam plans to reopen major tourist destinations from December for visitors vaccinated from countries considered “low risk”, Raporton Reuters , ahead of a full reopening targeted for June 2022.

Vietnam still has a long way to go when it comes to vaccinating its population: Just over 13% are fully vaccinated, making it one of the lowest rates in Asia.

7. New Zealand will soon allow foreign nationals to enter only if they have been vaccinated

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the country is moving away from eliminating Covid-19, in the midst of a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant, and will instead switch to a “virus-living” strategy.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at press conferences this week that the country is moving away from its Covid-19 elimination strategy and will start using vaccine certificates as early as next month.

From 1 November, all foreign nationals entering New Zealand will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Air New Zealand, the country’s airline, has also announced that passengers on its international flights will have to be fully vaccinated by February 2022. Get full details on our website Covid Travel Guide to New Zealand with

8. Canada has issued a vaccine mandate for trains and airplanes

“By the end of November, if you are 12 years old or older and want to fly or take the train, you will need to be fully vaccinated,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. iStock

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a nationwide mandate of the Covid-19 vaccine for rail and air travelers aged 12 and over, as well as staff.

The mandate will run until the end of October, with a short one-month remission period in which negative Covid-19 tests will be accepted. (More details here

In South Asia, from the beginning of this month Pakistan has demanded that all passengers aged 17 and over be fully vaccinated.

9. Israel now allows its citizens to travel everywhere

Entering the fairy chimneys begins a journey of discovery in this unusual place.

Israel has emptied its red travel list, which means Israeli citizens and residents can now travel anywhere in the world.

Until October 4, Israelis were banned from traveling to Turkey, Bulgaria and Brazil due to high Covid rates.

Under current guidelines, travelers returning to Israel who have been vaccinated three times, or twice in the last six months, are required to be quarantined for 24 hours only, or after receiving a negative PCR test – whichever comes first .

Unvaccinated individuals or those whose second dose was more than six months ago are still required to quarantine for a full week or take two negative PCR tests.

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism has also announced that it is working on plans to allow vaccinated individual tourists to visit the country from November. It is currently only open to small groups of tourists or individuals visiting family members.

10. The airline industry will lose nearly $ 52 billion in 2021

An Air France plane is preparing to take off from Nice Cote d’Azur airport in August 2021. JP Pariente / Sipa through AP Images

Airlines will lose $ 51.8 billion in 2021, more than previously predicted, according to an opinion updated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Net losses for 2020 were also revised upwards, to $ 137.7 billion. Even more trouble is expected next year – a loss of $ 11.6 billion is projected. The group expects the industry to return to profitability in 2023, IATA CEO Willie Walsh said Oct. 4 at the group’s annual meeting in Boston.

The other big news from Boston is that the global group of 290 airlines agreed on a resolution that forces them to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso, Pamela Boykoff, Matt Friedman, Hadas Gold, Swati Gupta, Marnie Hunter, Masrur Jamaluddin, Lilit Marcus, Francesca Street and Nimi Princewill contributed to this report.