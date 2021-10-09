The Taliban say they are ready for inclusiveness, but not selectivity Taliban News

The Islamic Emirate of Taliban is ready for inclusion, but not selectivity, the group’s top leader told Al Jazeera in response to Western pressure for an inclusive Afghan government.

The Taliban say members of ethnic minorities have been represented in his cabinet announced last month and that women will be added later.

The Taliban have been cold to US suggestion to include senior guards in the inclusive government, sources told Al Jazeera.

The international community must respect the wishes of the Afghan people, Suhail Shaheen, the appointed ambassador to the UN, told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.

The Afghan group, which took power on August 15, has demanded international recognition of its Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), but the West has said the recognition will be linked to the treatment of women and minorities.

The continued closure of high schools for girls and the killing of Hazara people has drawn criticism from rights groups and caused concern among Western nations.

Taliban-US talks

Shaheens’ comments came as a Taliban delegation led by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Doha to hold talks with Qatari officials and representatives of a number of other countries, including the United States.

US officials, including intelligence and the State Department, will hold their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban officials since US troops withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30.

Security agencies from regional and international powers are also expected to hold talks with the Taliban delegation, which includes spy chief Mullah Abdul Haq Wasic, Information and Culture Minister Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa and Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar.

Maulvi Dilawar is one of the founding members of the Doha-based Taliban negotiating team. He was sent by the founding groups of the Mullah Mohammed Omar group to establish the political office in Doha.

The two-day meetings will begin on Saturday.

Shaheen, the top Taliban leader, on Thursday held meetings with ambassadors and representatives of several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, in Doha.

The Taliban have insisted that the United States abide by the 2020 agreement it signed in Doha and lift sanctions and freeze the multibillion-dollar Afghan central bank assets. Many Taliban leaders, including current ministers, are still blacklisted by the UN and the US.

Afghanistan’s central bank assets worth more than $ 9 billion have been frozen by the US, while international financial institutions such as the IMF have suspended Afghanistan’s access to its funds causing a liquidity crisis.

Concessions on women’s rights

The United States wants the leaders of the previous government to become part of the inclusive government, concessions on women’s rights and access to targeted armed groups, such as the ISIL group, Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) , sources told Al Jazeera. with

The ISKP group on Friday claimed an attack on a Shiite Hazara mosque that killed dozens of the worst attack since the Taliban came to power in August. the group has emerged as the biggest security threat to the Taliban.

Earlier, Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, called on the international community to engage with the Taliban.

You may disagree with them, but isolationist policies can not bring solutions, he told Al Jazeera late last month.

The international community must not repeat the mistakes of the past. Paria states tend to move towards extremism and violence, he said referring to the dangers of Afghanistan turning into a paria state.

By actively engaging to improve the lives of millions of Afghans, the international community can prevent Afghanistan from becoming one.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, is facing a humanitarian catastrophe, with only a third of the funds required for the country by the UN disbursed.