Pennsylvania is approaching 1.5 million total cases of COVID-19, nearly 90,000 of them in the Lehigh Valley. The state could also reach 30,000 deaths within a few days at its current rate.

At the same time, almost three-quarters of all Pennsylvania residents have received at least one stroke Vaccine for covid-19, which can soon becoming available to younger children like reinforcing strokes now extends to thousands.

The state now reaches almost 1.5 million cases since the pandemic began last spring, an increase of more than 34,000 in the last week.

(Can’t see random rates Pa? Click here.)

A week ago, the pace of new cases showed signs of leveling. But data from the state health department show new cases being reported at an average rate of 4,936 per day over the past week, an 8% increase from 14 days ago. Pennsylvania has not seen an average of over 5,000 cases per day since early February.

All but one of the 67 counties are considered to have one high transmission rate, which means that in the last week there were either more than 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants above or at least 10% test positivity rates.

Pennsylvania is now tracking the number of coronavirus cases between school-age and young children. Currently, the number of virus cases in children aged 5-18 is more than nine times higher than in 2020, when many schools remained virtual or on a hybrid plan. There were 7,046 school-age cases over the past week compared to 778 in 2020.

There were 179 school-age cases in Lehigh County and 164 in Northampton County this week for a total of 1,290 and 1,368 respectively this school year.

Gov. Tom Wolf, during a visit to Easton on Friday, said he could not predict when the nationwide disguise mandate in schools would be lifted.

The vaccine is our strategy, he said. Those under 12 years of age are not yet able to get the vaccine. I hope this will change, but in the absence of the vaccine, what do you do to try to keep people safe? We need to keep our kids in the classroom, we need teachers back in the classroom, we need school bus drivers to feel safe when they come to work. So where does the mask mandate come from. Once we live it, we all – all of us – do not care what your holiday is, where you live, we want to get back to normal.

(Can’t see the COVID transmission rate map? Click here.)

READY 3,000 Pennsylvania were hospitalized for COVID-19 this week, a number has also not been seen since February. There were less than 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations for most of July.

(Can’t see this chart? Click here.)

The death rate from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is also increasing. The state now totals 29,907 lives lost last week, deaths were reported averaging 67 per day, an increase of 87% from two weeks ago.

(Can’t see this chart? Click here.)

In the Lehigh Valley, at least 89,844 cases have been reported since spring 2020. Lehigh and Northampton counties are each currently reports more than 100 new cases per daywith

At least 1,683 lives have been lost in the Lehigh Valley.

However, more people are being vaccinated against COVID-19. At least 73% of all Pennsylvania people have received a stroke, with 58% now fully vaccinated, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its latest report Friday that tracks the number of people who have been fully vaccinated, who have come in contact with the coronavirus, have been hospitalized and have died. It seems to indicate a possible weakening of immunity among Pennsylvaniaans as more people spend six months since their last stroke, but this leads to the home that vaccines continue to save lives and keep more people out of the hospital, according to a statement. department news.

Seventy-four percent of the 4,989 COVID-19 hospital admissions in Pennsylvania over the past month and 74% of the 135,098 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, the State Department of Health announced in a new report on Friday.

As of early 2021, 91% of Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases, 93% of hospitalizations, and 93% of deaths were among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people. There have been 69,822 advanced infections, representing 9% of the 771,734 cases by 2021.

This means that fully vaccinated people have a three times greater chance of staying out of the hospital because of COVID-19, said General Practitioner Dr. Denise Johnson. Another way to see it, if you are playing the lottery and there is something you can do to triple your chances of hitting the first prize, would you do it? This is why doctors across the state want all of their qualified patients to be vaccinated. Vaccination significantly increases their chances of avoiding COVID-19 and staying out of the hospital where our healthcare workers are already overloaded.

(Can’t see vaccination rates Pa? Click here.)

Reviewing Pennsylvania data over time helps trace potential declining immunity, Johnson said.

These data are in line with national trends and similar to data reviewed by the FDA and CDC resulting in a recommendation for a booster dose for vulnerable populations several months after the completion of the primary vaccination series, she said.

Of the 7,625 coronavirus-related deaths in 2021, only 7% were fully vaccinated. The cumulative death rate for the unvaccinated was six times higher than the level of fully vaccinated this year.

What is completely clear to me is that vaccines are working as intended to help keep more people out of the hospital and alive after COVID-19, Johnson said. Since I know it can save their lives, I have encouraged the whole family, friends and others to get vaccinated and, when they are right, take a booster dose.

In the Lehigh Valley, two-thirds of the total population of Lehigh County has a stroke, and 61% are fully vaccinated, the state health department reports. Northampton County shows similar numbers: 63% with one stroke, 58% fully vaccinated.

The national rate, according to the CDC, shows 65% of Americans with a stroke and 56% with all doses required.

The vaccine, currently only available to those 12 years of age and older, may be open to young children up to 5 years old within a few weeks while Pfizer requires federal approval.

MORE VERY COVID-19 coverage:

Governor Wolf: Vaccination among minority communities is improving, but we still have work to do

These are the people who are eligible for a COVID boost, according to the CDC

Our journalism needs your support. Please sign up today at lehighvalleylive.comwith

Reporters Sara K. Satullo and Kurt Bresswein contributed to this article.

Steve Novak can be reached at [email protected]with