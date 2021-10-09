Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday





The last: The airport on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali held a simulation drill on Saturday to ensure procedures were put in place to welcome international tourists who have been shut down largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exercise follows the government’s decision to reopen the island to international travelers starting October 14th. Bali airport officials made a tour of the media showing protocols in the country to welcome the first international flights as hundreds of airport staff played the role of foreign visitors arriving for the holidays. The on-duty staff ensured that the “tourists” kept their distance from each other, and they checked the documents and put them in the rooms for the COVID-19 tests before going to where they would be in quarantine for eight days. People take part in a simulation of COVID-19 health protocols at Tuban International Airport on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Saturday, before the island reopens to tourists on October 14th. (Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP / Getty Images) Some Bali residents are eager to reopen, as tourism is the main income for the island. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, emerged from its first recession in more than two decades in the second quarter, although a COVID-19 revival and the ensuing social constraints are likely to have boosted the recovery momentum. . Indonesia has been among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Asia, officially recording more than four million cases and 142,000 deaths, although public health experts believe the true number is much higher. However, daily cases have dropped from more than 56,000 at the peak of the second wave in mid-July this year to 1,100 cases on October 3rd. What is happening all over Canada LOOK | Thanksgiving Day cruise with an unvaccinated relative: Thanksgiving Day cruise with unvaccinated relatives Ian Hanomansing talks to two Canadians about how they are navigating Thanksgiving with their unvaccinated relatives and the tough conversation they are forced to have. 6:54 Doctors from South Manitoba encounter threatening and disturbing behavior as mandatory vaccine deadlines approach. What is happening all over the world As of Saturday morning, more than 237.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracking Tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.8 million. IN Asia, The Tokyo government said Saturday that new daily COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital fell to 82, the lowest since October 19 last year. Cases have been declining since they peaked at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave triggered by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week emerged from a state of emergency that had lasted for nearly six months. IN Europe, officials in Italy are allowing cinemas to reopen at full capacity on Monday. Nightclubs and dance halls will be able to open at 50 percent capacity indoors and 75 percent outdoors. Excavators dressed in protective suits prepare a coffin of a person who died after being infected with COVID-19 in a cemetery outside Omsk, Russia, on Thursday. (Associated Press) IN Russia, health officials reported 968 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, its highest number of overnight deaths since the pandemic began. There were 29,362 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the government coronavirus working group said. IN Americas, New York Comic Con is expected to attract around 140,000 fans this weekend at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan. The convention opened on Thursday and lasts until Sunday. Last year’s event was held in a virtual format due to the pandemic. Participants this year who are 12 years of age or older should be vaccinated. Those under that age must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-canada-world-oct9-2021-1.6206259 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos