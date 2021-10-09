French Language Laws Renew Dispute With Quebec English Speakers





MONTREAL Ever since Aude Le Dub opened an English-only bookstore in Montreal last year, she has had several unwanted guests each month: angry Francophones, sometimes wearing Quebec flags, who attack and curse her for not selling of books in French. You would think I had opened a sex shop in the Vatican, thought Ms. Le Dub, a writer from Brittany, France and an ardent F. Scott Fitzgerald fan. Now, however, Ms. Le Dub is concerned that resistance against businesses like her Stiil Bookstores will be intensified. A new language law proposed by the Quebec government would solidify the status of French as the main language in Quebec, an action that could undermine English-dependent businesses.

According to the legislation, which is based on a four-decade-old law on language and is expected to pass in the coming months, small and medium-sized businesses will face more strict regulations to ensure that they operate in French, including raising the bar for companies to justify why they need to hire employees with a command of a language other than French. Government language inspectors would have expanded their powers to raid offices and search for private computers and iPhones. And the number of Francophone Quebecers who could attend English-language colleges would be very limited.

Language is inextricably linked to identity in Quebec, a former French colony fell in Britain in 1763With Today, French-speaking Quebecers are a minority in North America, where their language faces a daily challenge on English-dominated social media and global popular culture. In Quebec, French is already the official language of government, commerce and the courts. In commercial advertising and public signs, French should be predominant. And children from immigrant families must attend French schools. The new bill is sparking a backlash between English-speaking minority provinces and others who complain it seeks to establish a monocultural Quebec in multicultural Canada and violates human rights. The language debate is particularly heated in Montreal, a cosmopolitan city with a large English-speaking minority. Such is the alarm about the fragility of French in Quebec that a few years ago the provincial government passed a non-binding resolution calling for vendors to replace a joint, bilingual, tourist-friendly Montreal salute with a bonjour.

Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault has argued that the new law is urgently required to avoid the decline of the French language in a French-speaking province. There is nothing against English Quebecers, he said. Other proponents argue that legislation is needed in a world in which the attraction of the English language is so strong. But critics of the bill say stigmatizing bilingualism will be detrimental to Quebec. Language should be a bridge to other cultures, but this bill wants to raise barriers, said Ms. Le Dub, whose bookstore is in Montreals Plateau-Mont-Royal, a neighborhood with a large Francophone community, street art and cafes. To protect the bill from potential litigation challenges, the government has invoked a constitutional loophole known as notwithstanding the clause, which gives Canadian governments the power to violate certain constitutional rights, including freedom of religion or expression. Quebec’s quest to preserve French has resonated in other countries, including the United States, where more than 20 countries, amid the spread of Spanish, have passed laws in recent years to make English the official language.

In France, the Acadmie Franaise, the rare body that defends the French language, has sought to ban certain English words as hashtags, although it later withdrew from it. The Quebec language agency, for its part, has allowed grilled cheese to enter the lexicon, but prefers e-mail and e-mail. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. They point to a 2019 study by the agency in charge of the protection of the french language, which showed that the percentage of workers who use exclusively french at work fell to 56 percent from 60 percent between 2011 and 2016.

Alain Blanger, a demographer at the Quebecs Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, a graduate research organization in Quebec City, said the future of French in the province was in jeopardy, especially among second- and third-generation immigrants who invariably returned to English Me This law is needed to help correct this imbalance, he said. Louise Beaudoin, who in the 1990s served as language minister for the Qubcois Party, a nationalist party, said in recent hearings on legislation that the law did not go that far, and could not be moderate and reasonable given the state of French in Quebec. Critics of the bill said bilingualism should be seen as an advantage rather than a threat and accused the Quebec government of seeking to wipe out English and other minority languages. Shady Hafez, a local lawyer and a doctorate in sociology at the University of Toronto whose indigenous community lives in Quebec, criticized the move as deaf. He said he ignored all other marginalized cultures, including Canada’s large indigenous population.

For Quebec to say, we need you all to speak our language, the project of building a state with a culture is ongoing, he said. Referring to efforts in Canada historically to extinguish indigenous languages ​​like his Algonquin, he added, We should have the priority of preserving our printed languages ​​not French. Alex Winnicki, co-owner of Satay Brothers, a popular Asian street food restaurant, said bill regulations would deter small businesses already hit by the pandemic. He would ideally like to place a Satay Brothers sign outside his restaurant, which is now unmarked.

A new sign would cost about $ 10,000 and I do not want the language police to break down my door, said Winnicki, the son of immigrants from Singapore and Poland. Moreover, in multilingual Montreal, where hip-hop artists mix English and French and where many residents move between French, English and mother tongues such as Mandarin and Arabic, he said the notion that government can effectively police the use of language in life everyday was ridiculous. The bill requires companies to justify their need to hire employees with knowledge of a language other than French. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Michel Leblanc, president of the Montreals Chamber of Commerce, said he did not want a situation in which a restaurant had a bilingual waiter to be called up every time an American tourist showed up. But he stressed that language protection was necessary, given that French was spoken by a minority in Canada.

However, some, including Mr. Leblanc, are afraid of the economic consequences of bills. During the legislative committee’s recent debate on the bill, he stressed that English was the international language of business and that the law could undermine Quebec’s economy. In the late 1970s, after the passage of a previous historic language law, Montreal experienced an exodus of Anglophones and businesses to Toronto. Christopher Shannon, director of the Lower College of Canada, an elite private English-language school in Montreal, warned that the bill threatened to hinder his enrollment and would also make Montreal a less attractive place for world-class talent to solve. Under the bill, he said, foreign nationals residing in Quebec cannot send their children to a private English school like his for more than three years.

The bill threatens to turn Montreal into backward water, he said. Ms Le Dub, owner of English bookstores, said that being from Britain, where the Breton language had declined rapidly in the 20th century under persecution by France, she understood very well the importance of preserving a national language. But, she quickly added, Why can not different languages ​​coexist?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/09/world/canada/quebec-french-language-laws.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

