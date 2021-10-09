Restaurant News: Find international flavors in MLT food trucks; enjoy afternoon treatments at Demetri’s

Local food trucks will take your taste in a ride — there are no airports to navigate, not including much driving, just a short hike over I-5 to the Mountlake Terrace.

Drinking Hemlock state on the Mountlake Terrace– located at 23601 56 Ave. W. – expects a variety of food trucks, and kitchens go from all over the world.

Starting October 16, the trucks on the curb will offer international cuisine from Venezuela and the Mediterranean coast.

Restaurant News managed to visit every truck and see the dishes, along with an IPA drink called Shelter in Place.

Hemlock State Brewing first paid homage to the pandemic last March with this saturated candy production and came back to knock.

Food truck Papapasreturns to the Mountlake terrace on Tuesday, October 19th

Venezuelan cuisine includes popular items used in many Spanish / Latin American dishes, such as negro (black beans) and queso frescoes (fresh cheeses). But I came across some descriptions of new dishes for me, so I will share my search results in the descriptions below.

Tostones:Predators in the form of fresh, flattened leaves were sprinkled with cilantro mayo, and kept my boys away when I opened the rest of the containers. The roots are green or immature in this treatment, but there is little sweetness to each bite.

Guava Teqe (fried):Ripe sweet fruits are added to this iconic Venezuelan snack. They are beautiful breads, made from the frying of pieces of white salted queso blanco cheese, wrapped in diluted dough in a characteristic spiral pattern.

arepa are cornmeal that originated hundreds of years ago in a region that now comprises Colombia, Venezuela and Panama. Traditionally, they were cooked in a pan called budare. But they can also be baked, roasted or fried. We ordered two, but there are many other varieties. The fillings are all delicious.

Reina Pepiada Arepas: This version of the arep literally translates as a Queen who is Curvy. After trying this delicious chicken salad and avocado filling, I can see that repeated consumption would really complement their physique. This is not a thick thick salad with celery, cold chicken and mayonnaise; it consists of roasted and chopped chicken breast, with finely chopped onion and cilantro, and creamy avocado coated on the inside of the cornflour cake. Confession: I did not share!

Domino Arepa: This vegetarian version combines well-seasoned black beans and fresh cheese dipped in warm cornmeal, and topped with a habanero-flavored cilantro mayonnaise.

Cheese empanadas: another pleasure for our carnivores. The cheese literally came out of the lightly fried pasta.

Main event –Pabellon: This is Venezuela’s national dish, featuring traditional rice, meat and beans garnished with plantain leaves. Pabelln means flag and rice, beans and meat are arranged side by side on the plate, to show the red, white and black colors of a tricolor flag.

Malta Polar is a traditional non-alcoholic drink from Venezuela and the perfect drink to drink while enjoying all the delicious food.

~ ~

Zaytoona food truck offers a variety of Mediterranean fare, freshly prepared and absolutely delicious. The next stop at Hemlock State Brewing will be on Saturday, October 16th.

The meat was grilled to perfection, every bite well-seasoned, tender and tender.

All dishes come with hummus, tzatziki sauce and a selection of chips or salad. French fries were what I like too – greasy fries and steak.

I recommend buying a humus bath:

Will save quarrels when the part on the plate disappears in a bite or two.

Gyro pule: The meat ends up on the grill, in the truck and this step makes a big difference in taste and texture. All the ingredients in the item were super fresh – lettuce and onion still crunchy, soft and pliable bread, kindly wrapped together for easy consumption. Very easy, actually! This lap was dug up, before I had the chance to take a picture, but here is a link to watch them prepare this sandwich and you will see the care and preparation.

Falafel are so wet. finally handmade, the emerald green interior pieces reach for fresh ingredients and the taste is superior. Our dish came with a salad.

Shawarma of Arab style is the best of all. A large thin tortilla is loaded with grilled meat and vegetables – lamb and beef, in our case – and then grilled. Dip this into a special Zaytoona garlic sauce, between bites of the mixed salad.

Baklava: I grabbed a piece of the baked product, before it was cut and packaged. A dessert for the eyes, green pistachios contain layers of this dessert and honey flows out. Yes, it is so good, and also a bargain. Each container held two parts.

Treat yourself to a relaxing afternoon: enjoy the wonderful sunshine and wonderful food.

~ ~

E Demetrit near the downtown ferry terminal Edmonds is offering a special autumn afternoon menu. Unlike a traditional happy afternoon hour (not currently offered), this option is a perfect afternoon treat for those who have missed lunch or want to have an informal business meeting, or just reach out to friends and enjoy one of the best sights in Edmonds.

There is a minimum purchase of $ 3 per drink required for all items and specials include $ 2 from all well beers and beverages, plus wine and special drinks.

Here are some of the highlights of the food:

Special Demitris Fall afternoons are available Monday-Thursday from 2-5 p.m.

