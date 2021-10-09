Amid tensions with Taiwan, China claims desire for ‘peaceful’ reunification

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Saturday that a “peaceful” reunification of Taiwan with Chinese territory was in Beijing’s interest, despite fierce military threats against the self-governing island.

Xi spoke at an official celebration at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that focused primarily on the need for the ruling Communist Party to continue to lead China as the country rises in power and influence.

“The reunification of the nation must take place and it will definitely take place,” Xi vowed in front of an audience of politicians, military personnel and others gathered in the secret chamber that serves as the seat of China’s ceremonial legislature.

“Peaceful reunification is most in line with the general interest of the Chinese nation, including Taiwan’s compatriots,” the leader added.

Taiwan sees threat

Xi’s remarks came just days after the Chinese military sent a record number of military aircraft flying to Taiwan in exercises the self-governing island has called a threat.

Over the course of four days, starting last week, the Continental People’s Liberation Army flew fighter jets, bombs and early warning planes 149 times toward Taiwan, with the largest single maneuver involving 52 aircraft.

A man walks on an overpass in Taipei, Taiwan, decorated with Taiwanese flags earlier this week ahead of the country’s National Day, which is celebrated on Sunday. (Ann Wang / Reuters)

Taiwan and China split in 1949 amid a civil war, with the ruling Nationalist Party at the time fleeing the island as Mao Zedong’s communists came to power on the mainland.

Saturday’s ceremony in Beijing was in honor of the 110th anniversary of the Chinese revolution that led to the overthrow of the Qing emperors and the creation of the Republic of China under Sun Yat-sen.

Exposed military equipment

Taiwan celebrates October 10 as National Day, and Xi’s speech touched on shared aspirations for a unified future, despite major differences between China’s one-party authoritarian system and Taiwan’s vibrant multi-party democracy.

Taiwan’s National Day celebrations this year will feature a rare display of military equipment, including missiles, and a display of fighter jets to be held Sunday in front of the Presidential Office Building in downtown Taipei.

This marks the first involvement of military equipment in official Taipei celebrations in years and the first since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.

Local media coverage of the evidence for the celebration showed large rocket launchers moving on the streets of Taipei, although the rockets themselves were not directly visible.

Prevention of aggression

In the past, the Taiwanese government has kept its missile capabilities out of the public eye to avoid provocative display, said Kuo Yu-jen, a defense studies expert at the National Policy Research Institute in Taiwan.

Kuosaidthat Taipei thinks it “should demonstrate that Taiwan has the ability to curb the Chinese threat” as Beijing becomes “overly assertive.”

A Taiwanese flag is flown by a helicopter on Wednesday during a rehearsal to celebrate National Day reception in Taipei, Taiwan. (Ann Wang / Reuters)

In recent years, the celebration of National Day has featured choreographed performances by military police on motorcycles and flights by the island’s air force. However, the rockets were not part of that screen.

“I think this is to raise the morale of the people in Taiwan,” said Fan Shih-ping, a professor of political science at Taiwan Normal University.

Tsai, Taiwanese leader, has set a higher price in national defense than her predecessor from China-friendly Nationalist Party, launching a revival of the island’s shipbuilding industry and commissioning an in-house submarine construction program . She has also carried out reforms in the army.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told lawmakers Wednesday that the situation with China “is the worst in the last 40 years since I registered.”

Chiu later told reporters that he believed China would have “comprehensive” capabilities to invade Taiwan by 2025.