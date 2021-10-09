International
IADA marks achievements on the 30th anniversary
Exhibiting for the first time in the NBAA-BACE conference room, the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is marking its 30th year as an organization that was originally founded as the National Aircraft Resale Association (NARA) . At the time of NARA’s founding in 1991, there were some people who entered the aircraft sales business solely for monetary gain and had no ethics, said John Foster, a founding member of NARA and co-founder of Ogarajets Aircraft Broker. “They were giving us a bad reputation and everyone wanted to end up with them,” he added.
NARA would lay the groundwork for what IADA would become, such as inviting only companies that had a record in aircraft sales and “proved to be good at what they did,” Foster said. “They had the right business ethics and they were the kind of people we wanted to do business with.”
Following the renaming to IADA (Booth 3564) at the end of 2018, the organization has taken steps in an effort to improve the aircraft sales industry by developing the first accreditation program for aircraft dealers administered by the consultancy Joseph Allan LLC. This was followed by a certified broker program for the certified sales associates of the individual sales associates.
Traders accredited by IADA, currently a total of 47, undergo re-accreditation every three years. Accreditation requires them to submit annual reports to demonstrate that they continue to meet accreditation standards, as well as complete annual ethics and compliance training and maintain a minimum of $ 1 million in liability insurance, for example.
In continuation of trader accreditation, IADA also established an intermediary certification program for the individual sales associates of an accredited trader. Under that program, individual mediators sit down and pass an initial 100-question exam developed by Joseph Allan. Like the accredited merchants they work for, certified brokers must also adhere to the organization’s 14-point code of ethics and be required to complete five continuing education credits a year.
Furthermore, IADA has established an internal grievance redressal process with its brokers or dealers managed by the group’s board of directors, who follow a predetermined process to address such grievances.
In addition to dealers, IADA also established a verified membership program for business aircraft OEMs and companies providing business aviation services and aircraft sales, such as storage, legal, financial, maintenance, and refurbishment. This group includes seven air conditioners and 67 service and equipment providers. In total, IADA membership amounts to 121 dealers, aircraft OEMs, and business aviation service providers and equipment providers.
Taking the work of the organization a step further, IADA also created the AircraftExchange website, which allows accredited dealers and certified agents to post their lists of aircraft for sale. IADA CEO Wayne Starling said the website “brings more transparency to aircraft transactions”.
One key thing the AircraftExchange site prevents is “ghost lists,” he said, which are lists of aircraft that are not really for sale. Instead, they are lists created to generate sales directions. This was “one of the complaints we hear constantly” about aircraft sales websites, Starling said, adding that each aircraft listed on the AircraftExchange website is independently verified for sale, including its serial number.
Since the launch of AircraftExchange in February 2019, the website has grown to more than 25,000 users coming to it on a monthly basis. The time users spend on the website continues to increase as does the number of pages they visit, according to IADA operations director Erika Ingle. “Hasshtë made a really valuable tool for us to make public our vendors, their aircraft, and then our full membership network,” she added.
During IADA’s most recent growth spurt, it has also established the IADA Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the organization that, among other charitable causes, provides scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in business aviation. And in line with his requirements for mediator re-certification, she has created IADA U, an online continuing education program.
“We’ve done all of this within the last three and a half years, so we’ve been busy with work and it’s really going very well,” Starling said. “We’re really happy with it.”
