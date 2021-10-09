



Andrej Babit’s ANO party was pushed closer by the two opposition coalitions trying to oust him, according to the Czech Statistics Office.

With 99.79% of the votes counted, the center-right alliance Spolu (Together) leads the count with 27.74% of the vote, followed by Babi’s ANO party with 27.17%, and the centrist PirStan coalition with 15.57%.

Spolu and PirStan are likely to secure a majority of seats in parliament, which will allow them to form a government without the ANO party.

“We are the change. You are the change,” Spolu coalition leader Petr Fiala said on Saturday, claiming victory in front of a cheering crowd.

PirStan coalition leader Ivan Barto said talks with Spolu “on the possibility of forming a new government” are likely to begin on Saturday. “Andrei Babi’s dominance is over and the Democratic parties have shown that the era of chaos is likely to be behind us,” Barto said. Pre-election opinion polls showed the ANO with a clear lead, but no apparent path to a majority in the 200-seat lower house. Central opposition coalitions have expressed readiness to co-operate to oust Babi and his party. A new government would distance the Czech Republic from the populist parties in Hungary and Poland, which have come under increasing criticism for undermining the democratic values ​​of the European Union. The only other party to win seats, the far-right anti-immigration SPD, has 9.58% of the vote, while the Social Democrats – part of the current ruling coalition – failed to reach the 5% threshold for winning seats, currently holding 4.66 % of votes. If the results stand, they would mean that for the first time since the end of one-party rule in the Velvet Revolution of Czechoslovakia in 1989 and the subsequent partition with Slovakia in 1993, members of the Communist Party’s successor would not be represented in the Czech parliament. During the election, Babi, once called “Trump check” by some local media because of his vast business empire and populist leanings, campaigned heavily on an anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic platform. The 67-year-old business tycoon also faced challenges from opposition parties over his financial dealings, which they claimed represented a conflict of interest. Pandora’s Scandal Box Tight elections also come just days after a Pandora Newspaper investigation into controversial financial deals by Babi and other world leaders. The report claimed that the Czech prime minister secretly transferred $ 22 million through offshore companies to buy a property on the French Riviera in 2009, before entering politics. Responding on Twitter, Babi wrote: “There is no way they can turn against me while I am in politics. “I have never done anything illegal or bad, but it does not stop them from trying to slander me again and try to influence the Czech parliamentary elections,” he added. A businessman who is worth about $ 3.4 billion, according to Bloomberg, Babi has been attacking the elite since he became prime minister in 2017, vowing to crack down on tax evasion. But his prime ministership has been put under old suspicion of financial inadequacy. In 2019, tens of thousands of Czechs took to the streets in some of the largest protests since the 1989 revolution over Bab’s financial matters and other matters. like owner of the conglomerate Agrofert of food companies, chemicals and media, Babi was one of the richest business tycoons in the Czech Republic. In 2017, he placed the business in a trust, as required by law to stay in his post as finance minister. He became prime minister later that year. But one European Commission Audit it was later revealed that Babi had violated the conflict of interest rules over his control over Agrofert-related trust funds. Babi dismissed the findings, saying the audit was “artificially manipulated and instigated by professional robberies” from the ranks of opposition parties.

CNN’s John Mastrin reported from Prague, and Sheena McKenzie wrote in London. Ray Sanchez, Rob Iddiols, Vasco Cotovio and Ivana Kottasov contributed to this report

