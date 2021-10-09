The Miami International Auto Show will open on October 16th





The Miami International Auto Show 2021 returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center October 16-24. This year the automotive show is expected to feature hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers along with some of the most anticipated and rumored EV industries making their debut in South Florida. Leading vehicle manufacturers have announced plans to unveil new vehicles at this automotive show of the years. Highlights include the debut of the next-generation 2023 Nissan Z in the US and the Toyota 2022 Corolla Cross in Florida. Such enjoyable exhibitions for the crowd as Camp Jeep, Memory Lane and Car Boutique will be on display once again. Toyota will host a Ride & Drive just before the show entrance inviting participants to sit behind the wheel of some of their new cars, SUVs and trucks. officer Show Car for this year the automotive show is the Chevy Corvette StingrayLT2 2021. Among the vintage vehicles featured on Memory Lane are a 1948 Custom Cabriolet Nash Ambassador, believed to be one of only 60 of its kind that exists today, and the Five Corvettes that were once owned by legendary pop artist Peter Max and are part of the largest Corvette barn found in history. Cars are part of a collection commonly referred to as the automotive world like Lost Corvettes. The five Lost Corvettes on display at the Miami International Auto Show are: 1953, the first year of the Corvette and one of only 300 built

1956, which features the rare Cascade Green color and is the current car that Jerry Seinfeld drove in an episode of Comedians in Cars getting coffee.

1966, a Nassau Blue cup with a white interior

1967, a replica of the famous Ko-Motion Corvette

1969, a copy of the rarest production Corvette, ZL1 Miami International Auto Show 2021it’scommitted to providing a safe environment for exhibitors and participants. Masks and social distancing are required as mandates by the Miami-Dade County and Miami Beach Convention Center. We believe our show will be a great event for South Floridaians to attend and enjoy, said Rick Baker, show manager. Our community has supported the car show for so many years and we look forward to welcoming everyone again. Park Me Miami Beach is a free parking app in Miami Beach that helps attendees find parking near the Auto Show. The Miami Beach Parking app shows available parking and rates for lots and garages, including real-time housing information for certain objects. Originally scheduled for February 2021, the automobile show was postponed to the fall has been a pillar for almost 50 years. Admission to the car show is $ 13 for adults, $ 6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. A $ 3.00 admission discount will be extended to first responders, health care workers, and the active-duty military with valid identification. Miami Beach residents can also enjoy a reduced admission of $ 3.00 with proof of residence. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miamiautoshows.comwith The South Florida Automobile Dealers Association has been the official sponsor of the Miami International Auto Show since 1971. Today, the organization includes nearly 200 new car dealers in the Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Connect with your customers and grow your business Click here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://communitynewspapers.com/miami-beach-news/miami-international-auto-show-to-open-october-16th/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos