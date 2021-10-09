Iran’s foreign minister holds talks with Syria Bashar al-Assad | tidings





The Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated his support for Syria and expectations for the 2015 nuclear deal during his visit to Damascus.

Tehran, Iran Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held talks on bilateral ties and developments across the region with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. In addition to ways to further boost bilateral economic and political relations, the two discussed recent developments in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq on Saturday, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry. Amirabdollahian said the diplomatic atmosphere in recent months the United Nations General Assembly showed that conditions have changed in favor of Syria. As senior Taliban officials and US officials held talks in Qatar on Saturday that Iran did not attend due to the US presence, the foreign minister also said Tehran was in contact with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, and continued to do so. call on them to form an inclusive government. According to the Iranian foreign ministry, al-Assad said recent developments in Syria, including the presidential election that secured him another term in addition to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, signal the rise of a new axis and the fall of the western axis. The Iranian foreign minister further told the Syrian president that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran has envisioned a sustainable economic development plan that will be implemented regardless of whether US sanctions remain in force. New agreements Shortly after arriving in Damascus, Amirabdollahian told reporters that Iran and Syria had recently reached an agreement to boost economic, trade and tourism ties, and that they would be implemented soon, without giving further details. Amirabdollahian told al-Assad that Iran will return to Vienna to resume talks on re-establishing the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers soon, but will seek to verify the lifting of sanctions and the necessary guarantees that Western powers will this time to implement their commitments in full. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Iran claims Europe is also complicit in complying with Washington sanctions that sometimes hampered humanitarian trade as well. This is the third stop on the Amirabdollahians regional trip after visiting Russia and Lebanon for high-level talks. In Moscow, he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday in talks that he said Iran hopes to lead to a major leap in relations as the two countries are considering a roadmap for long-term co-operation. During a two-day trip to Lebanon, he met with President Michel Aoun, in addition to senior officials of the newly formed administration, and said Iran is committed to supporting Lebanon in breaking the unjust siege it is facing under pressure from sanctions. American. Amirabdollahian also sat down with Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah and Palestinian resistance leaders in Lebanon.

