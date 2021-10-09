The NFL takes the next step towards the game in Germany, to discover three finalist cities





The NFL International Series is taking the next step towards expansion. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the league is taking the next critical step towards playing a regular season game in Germany, possibly as early as 2022. The NFL will announce the three finalist cities of Germany on Tuesday, October 12, according to Rapoport. The NFL sought proposals for the next regular season games in Germany last June. The league remains committed to numerous games in London and a game in Mexico City with Germany potentially in the mix. Last April, in line with the regular season extension to 17 games, the NFL owners approved a new planning formula for international games. Starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally each season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international competition once every eight seasons. Starting in 2007, the International Series has included 28 regular season games in London and three games in Mexico City. The initiative has featured 31 of the 32 NFL teams with the Green Bay Packers as the only club that has not played a regular season game internationally. The news comes ahead of the first international game in almost two years after the league canceled its five games scheduled for the 2020 season in London and Mexico City due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) will host the New York Jets (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The NFL returns to the same place in Week 6, when the Jaguars Jacksonville are hosted at the Miami Dolphins on October 17th. Expansion in Germany shows the continued growth and success of the NFL International Series.

