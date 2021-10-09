‘Squid Game’ is entertaining the world. But there is another feeling in South Korea

HONG KONG Why are South Koreans watching the squid game? Because everyone else is.

The nine-episode horror series on Netflix has reached number 1 in 90 from worldwide broadcast services markets, including South Korea, where it was produced.

I got to the point where I couldn’t have a conversation without seeing the show, said Jung Dunn, a security analyst in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

But the show also hits a nerve because it seamlessly tackles a problem that is particularly entrenched in South Korea: debt and the endless struggle to pay it off.

The Squid Game cast contains some of South Korea’s biggest stars, including Lee Jung-jae as the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, a father with hopeless debts, who receives a business card from a foreigner offering him a way out. Along with 455 other competitors from all walks of life but all in debt he also agrees to compete for a cash prize of $ 45.6 billion (about $ 38 million) by playing a range of traditional Korean children’s games. only to discover that elimination from each round means death.

A card with a phone number on one side is given to 456 participants in Netflix’s Squid Game. Youngkyu Park / Netflix

There is this disagreement between Korean pride that this Korean show is dominating Netflix worldwide and embarrassment with what the show shows about Korea, said CedarBough Saeji, an assistant professor of Korean and East Asian studies at Pusan ​​National University in Busan, South Korea. Koreans like to be No. 1, but No. 1 at the cost of the kind of airing of your dirty clothes is a somewhat different thing.

That South Korea also produced Parasite, the 2020 Oscar winner for best picture that also focused on inequality themes, has probably highlighted this embarrassment, Saeji said.

However, Squid Game is extremely popular in its country.

The show was released on September 17 just before Chuseok, a Korean holiday similar to Thanksgiving when families gather, the perfect time for extravagant viewing. The increase in network traffic prompted an Internet service provider to sue Netflix to cover its costs.

Anger has spread to real life as well. A Seoul street vendor who provided the creators of Squid Game dalgona, a brittle sugar candy in the center of one of the games, told Reuters he had seen a business boom.

One of the “Squid Games” games on Netflix involves carving shapes like circles, stars, and triangles into a piece of honeycomb called Dalgona without letting it break. Youngkyu Park / Netflix

Thousands of curious South Koreans also tried the eight-digit phone number displayed on the business card, which show creators did not realize would reach an actual person. The owner of the number, even people with similar numbers, are flooded with phone calls and messages every hour.

On Wednesday, Netflix said it was working with the local production company to address the issue, including editing scenes to remove the number.

Park Sae-ha, a senior who studies economics at Yonsei University in Seoul, said Squid Game was fascinating because it was so clear and open.

Although I am young, I could easily relate to the difficult reality of a highly competitive society, she said.

This fierce competition may be one reason why South Korea has been so successful, with a period of rapid industrialization beginning in the 1960s that turned it into the world’s 10th largest economy. But as in many other countries, a university degree and a white-collar job do not guarantee the financial security they have used, Saeji said. With one average income with about $ 42,000 a year, many Koreans now find they need to borrow to continue.

Fueled by low interest rates, household debt in South Korea has risen sharply in recent years and now equals the country’s annual GDP. (In the US, by contrast, household debt is about 80 percent of GDP.) People can accumulate debt due to credit card spending, unemployment, or gambling losses, but a large portion of it relates to real estate.

Housing prices have risen sharply, especially under President Moon Jae-in, and the average price of an apartment in Seoul is close to $ 1 million. Lending restrictions and efforts to cool the housing market have done little to curb the borrowing of individuals. In addition to housing, some Koreans, especially young people, borrow money to invest in cryptocurrencies.

People look at the Seoul skyline from an observation deck of Mount Woomyeon last July. SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Many Koreans start borrowing from legitimate financial institutions like banks, said Koo Se-Woong, a commentator on Korean culture based in Germany. When that route is exhausted, they can move on to second tier lenders seeking higher interest.

In the worst-case scenarios, he said, borrowers turn to shark loan operations that can charge three-digit interest rates, and then you get into situations from which you really can not get out.

According to some estimates, there are 400,000 Koreans in debt to the loan sharks.

When you look at the characters on the show participating in this game, they represent that demographic of Koreans who are in the worst possible situation because of their personal debt, Koo said.

In the latter widely distributed Facebook post, Koo said he was shocked when a friend told him he was living on a paycheck despite having a good job.

The friend does not hit anyone as extravagant, Koo said, but tries to afford the things of middle-class life: an apartment, a car and occasional trips with his wife and children.

“Everything is repaid on loan, I’m telling you,” Koo told his friend. “We just don’t have the money.”

Jung, the security analyst, said the Squid Game plot was easy to accept because it dealt with such well-known stories of debt-laden people you encounter in real life.

A scene from Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Youngkyu Park / Netflix

The story stems from a deep-rooted perception of how society views failure, especially individual financial failure, he said.

Bankruptcy in South Korea is generally not seen as a chance to start over, but as a destructive fate. This is underlined in Squid Game, Saeji said, when contestants are given the opportunity to leave but choose to continue playing even at the risk of their lives.

In the regular world it is not just the death of their body, it is the death of their pride. It is a shame to have such an unsuccessful person in front of your family, she said.

Viewers in South Korea say the show is even more disturbing because it injects death and violence into games like Red Light, Green Light and war retreat.

The show plays on childhood nostalgia and with it even in innocent times when you had no problems, said Kim Hern-sik, a pop culture critic in Seoul. Yet history tells you that escaping reality is not the answer.

Squid Game is essentially a Korean story, featuring games that people would remember playing as children, Don Kang, vice president of Korean content at Netflix, told NBC News in an email. So we knew it would resonate with our members here.

The doll acts as the person who is “she” for a deadly version of Red Light, Green Light in “Squid Game”. Netflix

His popularity in the West came more as a surprise. But Korean cultural exports have gripped Asia for years, and Netflix had already bet on their growing appeal. The company is spending $ 500 million this year on Korean content, almost as much as it spent in the last five years.

Saeji said that after decades of Western cultural influence, the success of Squid Game shows that South Korea can make a TV show with a Hollywood feel and they can do it better.

While Squid Game is not the first story about a fight to the death, director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has a film degree from the University of Southern California, did it influentially in his own way, said Oh Dong-jin, a outstanding critical film in South Korea.

Each movie borrows this and that from the other movies. Therefore, what matters is how many creators you can borrow from different references, he said. So even from this point of view, the traditional children’s games that the show uses make ‘Squid Game’ quite original.

Margie Kim, a housewife in Seoul who is watching Squid Game with her family, said that while she enjoyed her intensity and pop art-influenced footage, basic messages were also important.

“I feel the pain of what our society is going through,” she said. The show deals with so many pressing issues, as she said inequality, youth unemployment, a rapidly aging society that her whole family can relate to and talk about.

Many middle-class, ordinary people live with so much debt, she said. I can have a full empathy with the people who joined the game.

Jennifer Jett reported from Hong Kong, and Stella Kim reported from Los Angeles.