In the face of the Criminal Investigation, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns





BERLIN Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria announced on Saturday that he would resign, days after prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into allegations that he used federal money to pay surveys and journalists for favorable coverage. The move came amid strong pressure from all sides, with Mr Kurzs’s Green government partners threatening to leave the coalition if his Conservative People’s Party did not replace him as chancellor. The country’s president issued a stern statement calling on all players to set aside party politics in the interest of stability. “I admit it is not an easy step for me,” Mr Kurz told reporters at a news conference in Vienna on Saturday evening. My place is more important than my person. What he needs is stability. Mr Kurz, 35, said he would suggest Alexander Schallenberg, 52, the country’s foreign minister, as his deputy in the chancellery. He said he would stay as the leader of his party and the leader of the conservative group in the Parliament positions that will keep him close to the new chancellor.

The resignation on Saturday was the second time that Mr. Kurz was forced to resign from the chancellery without completing a full term. It was also the second time his departure has been linked to corruption allegations. But observers noted that despite handing over his title, he remained close to the levers of power. The real loss of power looks quite different, said Peter Filzmaier, a political scientist for the Austrian broadcaster ORF, noting that Mr. Schallenberg is a confidant of Mr. Kurz. Werner Kogler, Austria’s deputy chancellor and leader of the Greens, who had questioned Mr Kurzs’ ability to remain chancellor during the criminal investigation, welcomed his resignation. Given the current situation, I believe this is the right step for our work in government to continue, and for the image of Austria abroad, he said, indicating that his party will remain in the coalition. The first government that Mr. Kurz had created, with the far-right Free Party, collapsed in 2019 over a compromising video showing the Freedom Party leader promising government contracts in exchange for financial support from a woman claiming to be a wealthy Russian. This partnership lasted only 526 days.

After the early elections in 2019, Mr. Kurz won a decisive victory for his party, but this time he turned to the left, forming a government with the Greens. When federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that they had opened a criminal investigation against Mr. Kurz and nine others, including his close advisers and members of his Green party, began questioning whether he was fit to remain in office. In his statement on Saturday, Mr. Kurz insisted the charges against him were untrue and said he would prove his innocence. These allegations date back to 2016. They are false, and I will be able to clarify that, he said. I am deeply convinced of this. Between 2016 and 2018, prosecutors claimed in their statement on Wednesday, Mr. Kurz was involved in the use of taxpayer money by the country’s finance ministry to pay a survey company to conduct, and in some cases manipulate, favorable polls for him and his party. The results of the polls were later published in newspapers owned by a media conglomerate that accepted payments in exchange for positive coverage, prosecutors said in their statement. The suspicions are based in part on lengthy text message conversations between Mr Kurz and some of his advisers. After an intense campaign, understood by social media focused mainly on patriotic themes and holding a tough stance against migration, Mr. Kurz led his party to victory in 2019 by increasing its support by 6 percentage points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/09/world/europe/austrian-chancellor-sebastian-kurz-resigns.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos