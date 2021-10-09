Restaurants in Canada worried after capacity limits were lifted for sports venues, concerts, but not for restaurants

Restaurants in Canada say it is “extremely disappointing” that the Ontario government has chosen to lift capacity limits in some countries, but not for the “hit” food industry.

As of Saturday morning, cinemas, theaters, concert and spectator sports venues and car and horse racing tracks are allowed to open at full capacity.

The province says there have been few outbreaks in selected areas and most other public health measures such as masks remain in place.

Capacity rules remain in place in other countries that require proof of vaccination, such as gyms and restaurants.

“I was really surprised,” James Rilett, vice president of Central Canada, told Restaurants Canada on Saturday.

“We had been talking to the government for weeks trying to lift the restrictions because of the vaccine passport. They had given us all the good signals that could happen. They did not say that right away, but they showed that there “It was a chance to happen.”

Rillet said the industry had shown the Ford government how much revenue it was losing because the vaccine passport requires additional staff to look for it and control it.

Now, he added, it makes no sense that thousands of people can go to the Rogers Center and shout without masks, yet they can not sit down and have a quiet dinner without distance restrictions.

“We do not understand what the difference is. We are not saying they should not be open. We are saying that if they are open, we should be too.”

Restaurant owners are calling and sending emails to their MPPs to express their frustration, he added. Restrictions on restaurants have been lifted in other provinces, he noted.

Restaurants Canada has called on the province to immediately remove all further restrictions on the industry and provide additional support to recognize the cost of implementing the vaccine passport program.

Mohamad Fakih, CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, echoed the remarks on social media, saying that while safe reopening is the number one priority, restaurants and small businesses are being “paid off and punished”.

Ontario continues to ‘single out’ the food industry, group groups

In a statement issued Friday, the national, nonprofit association representing the Canadian food and restaurant industry says it does not understand why the food industry continues to “separate” from the Ontario government.

“It is incomprehensible that 20,000 people can enter an arena, shout and gather up close without masks, while restaurants must adhere to strict distancing rules which severely limit the number of customers that can be served,” he wrote. Restaurants Canada.

The association says the restaurant industry was the first to close during the start of COVID-19, has suffered the longest closures and “deepest restrictions” throughout the pandemic.

Prime Minister Doug Ford addresses the media in Queens Park, Toronto, on September 22, 2021. The Ontario government says it is making capacity limits based on high vaccination rates, sustainable public health indicators, and vaccine certification policy. . (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

The Ontario government says it is making capacity limit changes based on high vaccination rates, sustainable public health indicators, and vaccine certification policy.

In a statement Saturday, the Ontario health ministry defended the government’s decision.

“Restaurants, bars and other food or beverage establishments do not have strong capacity limits, but rather are limited in the number of people who can maintain physical distance. This is because they are higher risk environments, “prolonged close contact in closed spaces where faces are covered. was removed for the entire duration when you sit down,” said Alex Hilkene, spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott, in the anemail.

“Indoor fitness classes and personal training are also a higher risk environment where face masks are removed during physical activity,” she continued.

“Medical Officer TheChief will continue to monitor the data and assess when it may be safe to consider removing the boundaries in other settings that require evidence of vaccination.”

Requirements for physical distancing are being raised along with capacity limits with some exceptions, such as indoor meeting and event spaces, which still have to hold two meters between people.

Expert says decision is ‘confusing’

Dr Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist, told the CBC News Network on Saturday that changing capacity limits for some countries but not for others is strange.

“Still still a little confused why this did not extend to things like gyms and restaurants,” Chagla said.

Chagla noted that the masks are still supposed to be worn by customers at sports facilities, where capacity limits have been increased.

“But I think all of us who have seen the Blue Jays game have realized that the mask is not always placed in those places. I think I hope this is just a test to see if it works or not, and “I hope it can be extended further.”

Chagla said he believes the change is as a result of the vaccination rate.

“A vaccinated society and the use of vaccine mandates gives us a lot of ability to be flexible about normalizing things.”