Violence and depletion of natural resources related to the international report – JURIST – News





A report released Thursday says the vicious cycle linking depletion of natural resources and violence may have crossed irreversible points in some parts of the planet and is likely to be exacerbated by climate change. The second edition of Ecological Threat Report (ETR), issued by Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), assesses threats “related to food risk, water risk, rapid population growth, temperature anomalies and natural disasters”. The authors measured these threats against a nation’s “socio-economic resilience” to determine how likely a country will be able to cope against environmental-related conflicts. ETR found that there is a cyclical relationship between ecological degradation and conflict. Lack of available resources, mainly access to food and clean water, leads to violent conflicts within a nation, which further prevents that society from accessing or maintaining these resources. The IEP believes that these cycles will continue to go negatively without a sustained effort to change the current path. The report found that current trends are reversing the long-running trend of reducing food shortages worldwide. Food shortages have increased steadily since 2015. IEP projects, based on current trends and policies, that “the number of malnourished people [will] increases by 343 million by 2050, to 1.1 billion people, ”a 45 percent increase over current numbers. Traditional agriculture and bread belts in Africa and the Middle East will be hit particularly hard if current trends continue. These areas, particularly the Sahel-Horn, currently have the highest levels of food insecurity and the lowest social resilience to ecological change. The 30 countries currently facing the highest level of ecological threat are home to 1.26 billion people. ERT details that, of the 15 countries currently facing the worst environmental threats, 11 are currently in conflict and four others are struggling to maintain lasting peace. All of these nations “combine low socio-economic resilience with moderate and high catastrophic ecological threats.” Nearly two-thirds of today’s climate migrants come from these 30 countries. The ETR urges the international community to prioritize the installation of international agencies that combine health, food, water, refugee assistance, finance, agriculture and development. The report also states that “[m]any of the solutions to ecological problems can generate revenue, ”echoing similar statements by supporters of renewable energy and other efforts to mitigate climate change. World leaders and other international bodies are preparing to meet in Glasgow for the UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) One of the stated view of the meeting is that “[a]ready to protect communities and natural habitats by “encouraging countries to” protect and restore ecosystems … [by building] resilient infrastructure and agriculture to avoid the loss of homes, livelihoods and even life. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/10/report-links-resource-natural-resource-depletion-and-violence/

