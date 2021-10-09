International
Trade war approaching as UK rejects EU bid for Northern Ireland | Brexit
Fears that Britain is heading for a trade war with the EU have been fueled by strong indications from the government that proposals to be unveiled in Brussels on Wednesday over Brexit arrangements are not going far enough.
Brexit minister Lord Frost will use a speech in Portugal on Tuesday to say lifting his ban on British sausages to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol would not be enough.
The peer will call for significant changes to the post-Brexit agreement he negotiated, including the role of the European Court of Justice, something the EU is unlikely to accept.
Without new arrangements in this area, the protocol will never have the necessary support to survive, it will warn on the eve of a significant move by the EU to resolve the dispute.
EU Commissioner for Brexit Maro Efovi will present four papers on Wednesday on how to improve the Northern Ireland protocol, which he has described as too broad.
Included will be a proposed exemption from national identity for British sausages from the EU ban on meat prepared from a third country, sources said.
But Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of Eurasia Group consultancy, warned in a note to clients on Saturday that the lack of concessions in the ECJ would give Frost the justification for pushing Article 16, the mechanism for putting the Northern Ireland protocol into dispute. formal processing or highlighting it by not fully approving the arrangements.
There is a great deal of cynicism in the EU regarding the current objectives of the government. Is it to fix crucial issues in Northern Ireland or is it to hold an ideological war with the EU because it serves certain parts of the Conservative party? said Rahman.
The French president and the German chancellor and the president of the European Commission cannot wake up every day with a new debate with Boris Johnson. At some point they need to send a stronger message.
The use of a termination clause within the trade and cooperation agreement itself may be unilaterally promoted and will completely suspend the zero tariff / quota trade agreement between the two parties.
This counter-retaliation mechanism that allows trade penalties for breaches of the withdrawal agreement was agreed by both parties, but others think the EU will not be so prone to go nuclear.
Catherine Barnard, a professor of EU law at Cambridge University, believes short sharp shocks in the form of tariffs on iconic British products, such as Scotch whiskey or salmon, are more likely.
She also said that the ECJ is not a significant issue regarding trade in goods. Her Annual report cites only 24 cases related to pending customs union laws, out of more than 1,045 in total.
Frost also told delegates at the Conservative party conference last week that the rules required the EU to be proportionate, but said he still hoped to get out of negotiations with a new deal.
Retaliatory measures are unlikely until next year, with the EU expected to respond with breaches and legal proceedings as the first response to any UK Northern Ireland suspension of the protocol.
The protocol, designed to avoid a strong border between the UK and the single market operating in the Republic of Ireland, set up a border in the Irish Sea, angering unions who see controls on goods coming from the UK as an attack to the integrity of the UK and their British identity.
The EU is expected to propose the elimination of controls on goods destined to remain in Northern Ireland with controls only on those products that are destined for sale in the republic.
Both sides have said they expect to enter a period of intense negotiations, which Frost set in three weeks after the EU’s response to Britain’s demands was published on Wednesday.
But one school of thought is that Frost and Home Secretary Priti Patel are being used to hold the Brexit wave to show how the UK is standing up to EU bullies.
Others think the war for Northern Ireland is more fundamental. A former Downing Street official said he had been told Boris Johnson to go around telling people he had cheated on the protocol and was determined it would have to be rewritten.
Frost means on Tuesday that the UK-EU relationship is under strain, but if both sides can put the protocol on a solid footing, we have the opportunity to overcome last year’s difficulties.
