Colorado Springs High School Student Selected for International Kid Reporter Program | tidings





A high school student in Colorado Springs was recently selected for an international program that gives young journalists in-service training before they reach high school. Layla Laramie, a 7 year oldth-graduate at Challenger High School, is one of 36 young people aged 10-14 who were selected from a group of hundreds of applicants to participate in the Scholastic Kids Press 2021-2022 program. Laramie, 12, will interview Colorado Springs residents on a variety of topics, from entertainment, to sports, to politics. Her work, and the work of her fellow Kid Reporters, will be published in future issues of Scholastic magazine. The program is dedicated to helping children share their views and learn to write stories that affect their peers and adults as well, said Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press. Each year, Scholastic magazine editors collect hundreds of application packages and select a few based on their writing ability, interviewing skills and attention to detail, McCabe said. Applicants are asked to submit a sample news article, an essay explaining why they want to join the program, and two historical ideas. It is really exciting to see the ideas they come up with and the issues they face, from climate change to racism to ending wars, McCabe said. They have such an interesting view of the world and their place in it. Laramie, who runs abroad in addition to soft play, football and basketball, said she wants to report on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected classes, activities and sports. I really like informing my community about what is happening, she said. Throughout the program’s 20-year history, Kid Reporters have interviewed Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Conservative Jane Goodall, Congressional Librarian Carla Hayden, and a host of other prominent personalities. Laramie has a special interest in profiling influential women. She has highlighted Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Malala Yousafzai in previous school projects, and she said her dream interview would be Vice President Kamala Harris. I want to know why she wanted (to be Vice President), what inspired her and what she hopes to inspire in future generations, she said. Many former Kid Reporters have continued their careers in print and broadcast journalism, McCabe said. We had kids grow up to become reporters, producers or art directors, she said. The program is looking for kids with an interest in journalism, and many of our Kid Reporters maintain that interest years later. But Laramie seems to be on another career path, at least for now. She said she hopes to become a heart surgeon. We went on a field trip at 5th note, and we have to chop a sheep heart. I’ve been interested in (heart surgery) ever since, Laramie said. But I still like to write as a hobby. Upon completion of the program, students who still fall within the age limit and would like to do another year are encouraged to apply again. Laramie said she would consider applying for a second year. We were excited to see what Layla brings us, McCabe said. I think it will be great.

