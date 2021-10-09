International
The indigenous teenager wins the youth division in the international entrepreneurial competition
REGINA –
A group of Saskatchewan sisters are making waves in the business world with a jewelry venture inspired by their Hawaii heritage.
Ohana Made Designs was launched by the LaFontaine sisters in April. The small business recently won the Pow Wow Pitch youth division, an indigenous entrepreneur competition.
Telia and her sisters Lanea and Kalea, who are originally from Hawaii and Mtis started the business because they wanted to help their family in a time of need.
Telia and her siblings making rings. Ohana makes personalized jewelry from the requests they receive online. (Supplied: Telia LaFontaine)
Our father was diagnosed with an illness that limited him to doing things he was once able to do, said 15-year-old Telia. We just wanted a way to help our family and in the future to help others.
Although Telia won the youth division, it is also in the race to win the overall competition. Initially against 1,600 applicants, Telia’s business reached the final 25 in the main competition. She is humbled by her chances of winning the first place prize of a $ 25,000 investment.
She said she is simply grateful for the opportunity the competition gave her.
I will be grateful for everything that happens, she said. I do not know if I will win, I definitely hope to win, but I am generally grateful for Pow Wow Pitch. They provided me with mentors and training and they helped me grow my business more than ever.
In addition to its business, Telia volunteers with CityKidz, which supports children in need. Telia says service is a very rewarding practice and she likes to do it.
Service is something I love because I like to see others smiling. It makes me smile when I am able to help someone else.
Telia and her siblings also entertain the elderly with hula dance performances and card writing campaigns. Her mother, Liu LaFontaine, says these acts of service are just the way their family returns.
As a family, we have been recipients of service provided to us by other people, she said. And so, we know the importance of service and reward, and I love teaching my children that there are opportunities in our city that they can find to serve. And in fact, it is something we can hardly wait for. It brings us joy.
Lius is extremely proud of her children and everything they have achieved with their business and their efforts in the community.
Telia and her mother, Liu. (David Prisciak / CTV News)
I’m excited when my kids go out there and do what makes them happy, especially when helping others, Liu said. And I always feel like they are able to do that. They have confidence, they have good self-confidence and they know this, then they can come out and help others.
She knows Telia will be an inspiration to those around her.
And she will be an example to her brothers and sisters, but she has also been a good example to other young people, she said. I think with this opportunity, especially with Pow Wow Pitch, she is looking for ways to share her experience with others so that they know there is opportunity for them too.
For now, Telia is happy to continue its volunteering and hopes to grow its business in the long run using the mentoring it received during the competition.
Obviously we were thinking about the long term, she said. Business is something I have gained a passion for, it is something I like to do.
Telia will make her final field for Pow Wow Pitch on October 12th. The winner of the competition will be announced on October 20.
