Goats and sodaExBulletin

What does our planet look like from the sky?
The winning images of this year’s Drone Photo Awards capture a dizzyingly fantastic view of the world. From above, a field of bright green grass in Vietnam looks like artificial fur, and a frozen reservoir in Kazakhstan resembles pieces of broken glass.
The awards, in their fourth year, received entries from 105 countries and 2,900 professional and amateur photographers, says Luca Venturi, the competition’s founder and art director. Siena Awards, a group based in Siena, Italy, that organizes international photography competitions.
The availability of cheaper and better drones in recent years has helped popularize this style, especially among amateurs, he says. Ken Geiger, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and one of this year’s awards judges. Drone photography is not only “miraculously fun,” he adds, “it is a way of expressing that helps us learn things about our planet that we have never known before.”
The competition is open to all types of aerial photography, not just drone shots, but also blimps, kites, parachutes, helicopters and even hot air balloons.
Here you have a selection of winners of prestigious contests and awards around the world, including the lowest income countries covered by Goats & Soda. There is photorealism and staged scenes that capture the times of the pandemic we are living in.
The trees reveal their true colors
Trung Pham Huy
Photographer Pham Huy Trung calls it “Fishing in the Mangrove Forest,” taken in Vietnam’s Hue province, “a balance between people and nature.”
A former engineer, Trung says it is practical when using drones to take pictures, always checking the wind and fog level before leaving as both can affect the quality of the picture. His ultimate goal, he says, is to find moments when a person “feels at peace with the universe, inside and out.”
Scale and color play an important role in this picture. “The white color of the forest shows how spectacular nature is, while the red color of fisherman’s clothing represents the beauty of people, “says Trung.” Small and big, red and white many other things have to be [in harmony] together in life “.
Sunbathing on ice
Alexandr Vlassyuk
In the photo “Beach Season”, taken in a reservoir in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Alexandr Vlassyuk is both photographer and subject to a task which he says was not a small achievement. He was using the drone while posing with his friend in ice cavities at a temperature of 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Both were almost naked. Oh, and it was windy, he adds.
“The shooting turned out to be quite difficult,” says Vlassyuk, an advertising photographer with a passion for landscapes. “I did a series of two-drone shots. The batteries were running low. In order not to freeze, we had to periodically warm up with hot tea.”
Geiger says he likes the concept. “It’s so high I couldn’t help but vote for it. It made me smile.” And the “pop of people and colors” amid the crushed ice, he says, “creates a strong entry point” for viewers.
Hot red harvest
MD Tanveer Hassan Rohan
MD Tanveer Hassan Rohan, a freelance photographer from New York, has always tried to take pictures from the highest possible places before drones came out into the picture. “I try to find a place where I can see the area from above,” like a roof, he says. “Let me really see that place.”
When commercial drones became available, he says, he knew he had to have one. “I try to avoid gathering where a lot of photographers fly drones. Sometimes I go to unfamiliar places and fly my drone from a safe place to see what I can find.”
One of those places is the yard of a fuel plant in Bogura, Bangladesh, just over 100 miles from where Rohan grew up in Dhaka. His photo “Harvest of Red Chives” grabs two rows of women sitting under umbrellas as they line up a carpet of bright red chili to dry and store.
Winner and other high praise
Dipabrata On
Adas Vasiliauskas
