Expo 2020 Dubai extends Pakistan’s global reach: President – News





Dr Arif Alvi says Expo 2020 is the perfect place for Pakistanis to reach a global audience and attract foreign investment



Expo 2020 Dubai is an “extraordinary opportunity” for Pakistan to head to the rest of the world, the country’s president Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday as he inaugurated their pavilion at the world fair. Listen to such stories on 8 @ 8 with the David Light podcast Speaking in front of the crowd that gathered for the official opening of Pakistan’s “Hidden Treasures” pavilion, Alvi said: “The appearance of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo is far beyond my expectations. The experience and comprehensive forecasts offer an unparalleled view of the beauty of country. “ The expo, he said, is the perfect place for Pakistanis to reach a global audience and attract foreign investment in various sectors, including agriculture, tourism and IT. Alvi met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, at the headquarters of the Expo. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the historic relationship between the UAE and Pakistan. The meeting also explored ways to increase trade volume in light of new opportunities. Alvi stressed that the two countries share a strong relationship rooted in cultural affiliation and strengthened by the presence of Pakistani immigrants in the UAE. He expressed his gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for protecting the welfare of Pakistani immigrants. Alvi is in the country for a two-day visit, during which he will meet personalities, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs and senior representatives of information technology companies. He is also scheduled to interact with the Pakistani community. He was received by the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at Al Maktoum International Airport. A red carpet was opened for Alvin and a contingent of UAE forces greeted him with a salute. Pakistani Trade Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were part of the president’s entourage. The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Pakistan. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investment. [email protected] Dhanusha Gokulan Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has worked as a journalist for more than ten years. For the Khaleej Times, it covers NRI issues, civil aviation and immigration issues among others. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing an MA in Leadership and Contemporary Media Innovation at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she deals with some songs / compositions, loves food and is the mother of a very enthusiastic Labrador returnee. Tweet to her @shootsprintrite.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/expo-2020-dubai/expo-2020-dubai-extends-pakistans-global-reach-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos