China condemns Tony Abbott for disgusting and insane performance in Taiwan | Australian foreign policy

The Chinese Embassy in Canberra has denounced former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott for what he called a disgusting and crazy show in Taiwan.

On a visit to Taipei to address a regional forum last week, Abbott raised concerns that Beijing could explode catastrophically too quickly amid rising tensions over Taiwan’s future, and argued that the US and Australia could not stand idly by.

The Chinese embassy posted a brief statement on its website late Saturday describing Abbott as a failed and miserable politician.

His recent disgusting and insane performance in Taiwan fully exposed his horrific anti-China features, said an unidentified embassy spokesman.

This will only further discredit him.

Abbott, who arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, claimed he was visiting as a private citizen, not as a representative of the Australian government.

Abbott met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday and told her he hoped his visit to the democratically governed island would help end his isolation from the international community.

Abbott delivered a keynote address at the Yushan Forum on Friday morning, in which he accused China of showing a growing war against Taiwan, including a recent increase in military aircraft incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

In a notable reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abbott said Beijing had annulled popular personalities in favor of a cult of the red emperor.

Tony Abbott attends the Yushan Forum in Taipei on October 8th. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office / Reuters

At a news conference later Friday, Abbott said he would return to Australia with a message to the government about the importance of doing everything we can reasonably to support Taiwan as it was under major challenge from its giant neighbor. .

Abbott also described Taiwan as a wonderful country before being corrected for saying it was a great country. The wording is sensitive because Australia like most nations has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. He said: it’s very easy to fall into these little traps, right?

Then, in a speech to celebrities at a closing dinner on Friday, Abbott said China was coming for Taiwan’s freedom and said the best way to avoid war that no one wants is to be ready for it.

Beijing considers democratic Taiwan as its breakaway province. In the past, she has consistently vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

Speaking at the Beijing People’s Hall on Saturday, Xi said peaceful reunification is more in line with the general interest of the Chinese nation, including Taiwan’s compatriots.

The historic task of complete reunification of the homeland must be fulfilled and will definitely be fulfilled, Xi said.

The Taiwanese government accused China of flexing its muscles and fomenting regional tensions.

The Australian government has said it is concerned about a sharpening of tensions in the Taiwan Strait in recent months.

While it says it is committed to its China policy, it does not prevent Australia from strengthening ties with Taiwan, which Canberra describes as a key democracy and a critical partner.

An Abbott spokesman told the Guardian Australia on Friday that his trip was privately funded and the Australian government had not been given a preliminary copy of his speech.

Abbott, as prime minister, oversaw the signing of Australia’s free trade agreement with China and praised Xi at a state dinner in Canberra in 2014. But he said on Friday that many things have changed since then.

Over the past year and a half, Beijing has imposed tariffs and other trade measures against Australian export sectors, including barley, wine, seafood and coal.

China has also blocked ministerial-level talks amid strained relations on a range of issues, including Australia’s early public calls for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 and its criticism of China for cracking down on dissent in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Australia cited the deteriorating strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific when it announced last month that it was joining the US and the UK to buy at least eight nuclear-powered submarines under the new Aukus deal.