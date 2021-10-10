



Victoria has registered 1,890 new cases won instead of COVID-19. Five people also died, taking the death toll for the current blast to 85. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 18,342, with 74,105 Victorians being tested for COVID yesterday. State-administered countries administered 39,861 doses of the vaccine to more than 85 percent of Victorians who had now received at least one stroke of a COVID vaccine and more than 57 percent fully vaccinated. The Chief Physician says legitimate vaccine exemptions are extremely rare The latest vaccination figures come after health authorities accepted reports from several Victorian doctors giving their patients medical exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. “I have heard those reports. There are very specific reasons for the exemptions under the CHO guidelines and they relate to vaccine-specific contraindications,” said Deputy Health Secretary Kate Matson. Exceptions may be granted if a person has suffered from anaphylaxis following a previous dose of the vaccine. Matson said the legitimate reasons for granting the exemptions were rare and that granting an unnecessary exemption was considered a violation of public health orders. “Sentences are well described in the CHO guidelines and in the public health and welfare act.” Karen Price, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, said the deadline for mandatory vaccination of authorized workers in Victoria may have prompted people to seek exemptions. “Of course there has been a lot of anecdotal evidence that people have started asking about them,” she said. Dr Price said he had heard of only one case in the western suburbs of a doctor giving unjustified exemptions. “I heard it was widely known within that community and that there was a community group where it was said you could get a medical exemption,” she said. Dr Price also received anecdotal reports from colleagues of several Victorians who visited many different doctors in turn asking a medical professional to sign an exemption. She encouraged people to talk to their doctor about any vaccine concerns, but said it was safe for the vast majority of people. “We are happy to have a conversation about it, but we know that exceptions to vaccinations are extremely rare,” she said. Dr Price also said people with compromised immunity should not avoid the vaccine and would most likely be recommended to take a third dose for extra protection. Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 m Do we really need booster vaccines for COVID-19? What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

