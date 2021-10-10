2022 World Cup in Qatar: When can England qualify? | Football News





England need just two more victories to secure a place in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following Saturday’s 5-0 win over Andorra. Gareth Southgate’s team is four points away from second-placed Albania at the top of Group I after seven games, with only three games left to play. England hosts fourth-placed Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday evening, before ending their qualifying campaign by entertaining Albania on November 12th and then traveling to San Marino at the bottom of the table three days later. Victories in England’s next two clashes would give them an undisputed lead at the top of the group. However, with only the first place guaranteeing qualification, there is still little margin for error – especially given that reaching Qatar with a second place is not straightforward. The 10 runners-up from the group stage will join the two group winners from last season’s League of Nations in a mini-tournament in Mars that will see only three other teams qualify. England could still find themselves involved in that scrap if they lost to Hungary and Albania would continue to win, even though they are the hot favorites to complete the task now. When and where is the 2022 World Cup? The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months and not the usual summer ones, due to the heat. The tournament kicks off on Monday 21 November at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country. The final will be played at Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday 18 December. What is the format and schedule of the World Cup? The tournament will be attended by 32 teams in eight groups of four. Four matches will be played daily during the group stage, which will last a 12-day period and will see winners and runners-up advance to the 16th round. Matches will only be scheduled in certain locations after the final draw, so organizers can choose the optimal start time to suit the TV audience in different locations as well as supporters in Qatar. The final draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, following the March window for international matches. Unlike Euro 2020, there will be a play-off game for third place on December 17th. Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round i 16: December 3-6

Quarterfinals: 9/10 December

Semifinals: 13/14 December

Final: December 18th How to follow England qualifiers for the World Cup Follow England-Hungary on Tuesday (starting 19:45) with our live blog and check out the highlights of the matches on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as the YouTube Sports Football channel.

