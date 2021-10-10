Colombian nun abducted in Mali in 2017 has been released





Mali presidency says a Colombian nun who was abducted more than four years ago by al-Qaeda-linked extremists in Mali has been released

BAMAKO, Mali – A Colombian nun who was abducted more than four years ago by al-Qaeda-linked extremists in Mali has been released, the Malian presidency said on Saturday. Gloria Narvaez was abducted in February 2017 near the Malis border with Burkina Faso. The presidency of Mali hails the courage and bravery of this nun, the presidency of Malis said in a statement. The terms of her release have not been disclosed. Narvaez was held by Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, which had published several videos in which she seeks help from the Vatican. “First I thank God, who is light and peace, I thank the Malian authorities, the president for all the efforts I made to be free,” Narvaez said in a brief statement on state television. “God bless you, may God bless you.” bless the Mountain, thank you very much. She went on to say that while in captivity for nearly five years, she remained in good health. Many thanks to the people of Karangasso for their prayers and all the efforts they made to secure my release. And I apologize to all the Malians, all the people who were probably not good (because of me). The al-Qaeda-linked group is still holding several other Westerners, including a kidnapped American cleric in Niger and a French journalist. Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced out of power in the northern cities of Mali with the help of a French-led military operation in 2013. However, the insurgents quickly rallied in the desert and began launching frequent attacks against the Malian army and its allies fighting the uprising. Extremists have expanded their reach to central Mali as well.

