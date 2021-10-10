Panama vs. USMNT: Live World Cup Qualifier, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, News, Chances

The U.S. men’s national team hopes to remain in first place in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers when the team takes its belt of two wins in Panama on Sunday in a game where you can watch liveParamount +With Red, White and Blue are 2-2-0 so far in the World Cup Qualifiers and are overtaking Mexico in goal difference for first place. Panama, on the other hand, has been one of the surprises with five points from four games. Sitting in fourth place, a win from them would move them into a draw with the US on points.

Here are the stories, how you can watch the match and more:

How to look and chances

date: Sunday, October 10 | time: 6 pm ET

location: Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium – Panama City, Panama

: Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium – Panama City, Panama TV channel / live broadcast:Paramount +

Panama:Coming from their first loss, Thursday’s 1-0 loss to El Salvador, means they have to take the parts now and come back. The defense concedes only 0.5 goals per game, but the attack has been quiet with only one goal in the game. Panama, along with the US, are two of three teams in qualifiers that have only suffered twice. But as their September 8 draw with Mexico showed, they are still allowing a lot of chances. They mostly keep a low block, remain ready to face them and hope this American team has just one day off in front of goal.

USA:Not Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson or Zack Steffen for the US, which puts the team down with perhaps two headliners in McKennie and Robinson. Add to that the fact that Christian Pulisic, John Brooks and Gio Reyna are not with the team, and there are a lot of important guys missing. But that has not mattered over the last two games, and it certainly has some depth there. Robinson and Steffen lose due to travel restrictions between the UK and Panama, preventing a smooth return to their clubs. McKennie is facing an injury, but the hope is that he will be available for next Wednesday’s game against Costa Rica. For Robinson, we could see George Bello playing on the left side of the defender or Sergino Dest slipping. As for McKennie, this opens up minutes potentially for Yunus Musah and Kellyn Acosta.

prediction

The US gets a street draw in a match where victory was there for the take.Choose: USA 1, Panama 1