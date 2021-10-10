



The controversial leadership and circumstances found the international governing body for the sport of sailing in financial difficulty, and has been the focus of the new board and chief executive to get out of the hole. Criticized heavily for its massive upper rise when headquarters were moved to London, World Sailing is said to be staying in the city but moving to a more affordable space. In terms of current fiscal status, this report comes from indoor games: World Sailing has posted a smaller deficit than expected for 2020, while the announcement serves that it expects its Olympic dividend related to Tokyo 2020 not to be smaller than the one it received for Rio 2016. The UK-based body, which elected Chinas Quanhai Li as president late last year after a random and militant campaign under the shadow of the pandemic, said Tokyo 2020’s “successful delivery” had “eased critical risks” financial related to the cancellation of the Games ”. Doing what is described as “reasonable research”, the directors of World Sailings are now of the opinion that “the projected Olympic distribution from Tokyo 2020 will not be lower than the distribution from Rio 2016”. Accounts for 2016 and 2017 show that World Sailing received Olympic bills amounting to just $ 11.85 million ($ 16.1 million / $ 13.9 million) in those years. This new revelation that World Sailing has “prudently designed” its distribution from Tokyo to “the same level” as Rio 2016 may be of interest to those involved in other Summer Olympic sports, who may worry that the postponement related to COVID-19 this year Games and additional costs accumulated could affect their respective Tokyo 2020 dividends. World Sailings reviews can help alleviate such concerns. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) contributed $ 540 million (397 million / 466.5 million) all data to International Federations (IFs) after Rio 2016, just over $ 520 million (382 million / 450 million) allocated in the following of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The new accounts put the World Sailings 2020 deficit at 864,000 ($ 1.2 million / 1 million) well below the 2019 figure of 2.5 million ($ 3.4 million / 3 million), as well as the loss of 1.2 million ($ 1.6 million / 1.4 million) that chief executive David Graham warned last November that he was waiting. That was still enough to reduce the carry-on reserves to less than $ 1 million ($ 1.35 million / $ 1.17 million). While operating income fell from 3.7 million ($ 5 million / 4.35 million) in 2019 to 2.2 million ($ 3 million / 2.6 million) including a decrease in sponsorship income to less than 1 million ($ 1.35 million / 1.17 million) operating costs fell more sharply, from $ 6.3 million ($ 8.6 million / $ 7.4 million) to below $ 3.3 million ($ 4.5 million / $ 3.9 million). The new accounts also included confirmation that World Sailing has arranged to borrow $ 3.1 million ($ 2.3 million / 2.7 million) from the IOC. This loan is said to be interest free and repayable for five years from December 2021 in equal installments. Directors’ salaries, which related only to the chief executive, were lower from more than 250,000 ($ 340,000 / $ 294,000) in 2019 to 118,397 ($ 161,000 / $ 139,300). A note on accounts registered separately from a subsidiary, World Sailing (UK) Limited, said the reduction was “due to a six-month vacancy during 2020”. Graham, whose appointment was announced in May 2020, replaced former British Olympic Association husband Andy Hunt after he stepped down in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.sailingscuttlebutt.com/2021/10/09/improving-fiscal-outlook-for-world-sailing/

