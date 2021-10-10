Renaming the park before Christ recognizes Tsleil-Waututh Nation ancestral home





The park formerly known as Belcarra Regional Park has been officially renamed tmtmxtn / Belcarra Regional Park, in recognition of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation ancestral home. In a traditional ceremony Friday, members of Thesleil-Waututh Nation and officials from Metro Vancouver came together to unveil the new name in the regional park, which is the largest of Tsleil-Waututh’s ancestral villages. tmtmxtnme the meaning of “the greatest place for all people” in the hnqmin language. “We are gathered here today because we will put the name back in this village,” said Gabriel George, director of treatise, land and resources for Thesleil-Waututh Nation. “It was never removed from the perspective of our people. But for the newcomers who are here, the name has changed. And it’s a good feeling, for our family, for our nation, and we hope for all the people inside Vancouver Metro, inside British Columbia, within Canada. “ The ceremony began with drivers from the Tsleil-Waututh Nation coming ashore from the Indian wing with traditional canoes. It ended with a show that included traditional singing, drumming and dancing. It was a significant day for members of the nation who say a lot of time has passed. “My grandchildren, our collective grandchildren, will grow up knowing this astmtmxtn place,” said Tsleil-Waututh Elder Carleen Thomas. “I may be a little upset and say ‘it’s time’ but I’m very happy.” The 1,100-hectare regional park boasts wooded trails, mountain views and rocky beaches that attract climbers, motorcyclists and others who want to enjoy the outdoors all year round. (Vancouver Metro) The name change comes after an agreement was signed in February between Metro Vancouver and the Tsleil-Waututh Nationto to jointly manage the 1,100-hectare area. The regional park boasts wooded trails, mountain views and rocky beaches that attract climbers, motorcyclists and others who want to enjoy the outdoors all year round. “For all those who enjoy this regional park today, it is imperative that we know the history of this incredible area and the people who have called it home for thousands and thousands of years,” said Jerry Dobrovolny, chief administrative officer for Vancouver Metro. . A new sign was unveiled during the ceremony bearing the new name. All other signage in the park will change in the coming months to reflect the name change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/t%25C9%2599mt%25C9%2599m%25C3%25ADx%25CA%25B7t%25C9%2599n-belcarra-regional-park-1.6205806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

