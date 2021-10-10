Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, President Tsai says during National Day celebrations





During her speech in front of the presidential office in the capital Taipei, Tsai warned that Taiwan is facing “the most complex situation” in the last 72 years, since the end of the Chinese civil war.

“Those who forget their heritage, betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will not benefit,” Xi said. He also reiterated calls for Taipei to join Beijing on a “one country, two systems” model, similar to that used in Hong Kong – but is generally opposed by Taiwan.

In response, Tsai said on Sunday that Taiwan hoped for “a facilitation of inter-strait relations” and would not “act in a hurry”, but stressed “there should be absolutely no illusion that the Taiwanese people will come under pressure”. .

“We will continue to strengthen our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that no one can force Taiwan to take the path that China has set for us,” she said at the National Day celebrations. which marked the 110th anniversary of a revolution that ended the last Chinese imperial dynasty. “This is because the path China has taken does not offer a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people.” Tsai added that Taiwan’s position on intra-strait relations remains unchanged. “Maintaining the status quo is our position, and we will do our best to prevent the status quo from being changed unilaterally,” she said. Taiwan and mainland China have been ruled separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which defeated nationalists fled to Taipei. However, Beijing sees Taiwan as an integral part of its territory – even though the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the island democratically. In her speech, Tsai introduced Taiwan as at the forefront of the battle between democracy and authoritarianism, echoing the theme of this year’s celebrations – “a democratic alliance, making friends around the world”. “At the moment free and democratic countries have been warned of the expansion of authoritarianism, and Taiwan is at the forefront of the defenses of other democracies,” she said, after a morning of music performances and dancing. The ceremony, held outside the presidential office in Taipei, was attended by hundreds of people, including members of the public and foreign guests – a smaller turnout than in previous years due to Covid concerns. On Sunday, the main streets in the Taiwanese capital were covered with national flags. The celebration also saw the largest national flag ever fluttered over crowds by helicopter as the national anthem was performed at the start of the ceremony. As part of the celebrations, Taiwan’s national defense ministry said it would display four types of domestic missiles, including the Thunderbolt 2000 multiple missile, the Sky Sword II medium-range missile and the Sky Bow III, as well as the Hsiung Feng II cruise missile. and III Me During the parade, however, the audience did not see the actual missiles as military trucks passed over the stage. Increased tensions Beijing has refused to rule out military force against Taiwan if necessary, and tensions have risen in recent weeks after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent the largest number of fighter jets – including fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers – to the Identification Defense Zone. of Taiwan (ADIZ) last week. The incursions did not affect Taiwan’s sovereign space, which stretches 12 nautical miles off its coast. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as “a designated airspace area” where a country “requires immediate and positive identification, location and air traffic control” to protect its national security. Last weekend, the US State Department issued a statement calling on China to “cease military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.” “The United States is deeply concerned about the provocative military activity of the People’s Republic of China near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, jeopardizes miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” said Ned Price, a spokeswoman for the State Department. “The U.S. commitment to Taiwan is strong and contributes to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and within the region.” China’s Foreign Ministry later criticized the US for making “irresponsible remarks”, adding that the US “has seriously undermined the One-China Principle”. Despite the ongoing military threat, analysts noted that Taiwan has steadily expanded its international presence in recent years. Last Thursday, Tsai welcomed former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and a group of French senators to Taipei as she vowed to deepen co-operation with “freedom-loving democracies” around the world. “Acts is a balancing act,” said J. Michael Cole, a senior Taipei-based member with the Taiwan Global Institute. “Taiwan has been seizing the opportunity to expand its international space … we have seen this with the United States in recent years, but more and more other democracies – large and small – are also ready. to challenge what only a few years ago had been the inaccessible red lines set by Beijing. ” Lithuania, for example, announced in July that it would allow Taipei to open a new representative office under the name “Taiwan” – despite having no formal diplomatic relations with the self-governing island. Beijing strongly opposed the move, and China and Lithuania subsequently withdrew their ambassadors amid deteriorating ties. Military parade The military parade on Sunday is an unprecedented display of strength to mark Taiwan National Day, in order to “show the determination, responsibilities and obligations of the national army in defending Taiwan,” the island’s national defense ministry said in a statement. Last Wednesday, Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng estimated that China could be capable of carrying out a “full-scale” invasion by 2025. “In terms of organizing an attack on Taiwan, they currently have the capability. But [China] has to pay the price, “he said, adding that the price will become lower in the next four years. Chang Yan-ting, a former deputy commander of the Taiwanese Air Force, told CNN he believed the missile display was linked to a recent proposal to increase the island’s defense spending. The defense ministry last month proposed an additional $ 8.7 billion budget over the next five years to upgrade weapons – including the development of new missiles. Chang said Sunday parade likely to target domestic audience to gather support for rising military spending, adding developing long-range and mobile missiles would be an important part for Taiwan to increase its asymmetric warfare capabilities . “The best weapon to enhance our precision strike capabilities is developing missiles,” he said, because they can be effective in targeting airports and ports if military conflict were to occur. “We can not check whether or not the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to attack Taiwan, but we are able to check and make sure it has no motivation to do so,” Chang added. “We have to be able to defend ourselves against the first wave of attacks – whether for a month and a half, a month or two, then we can expect help from the international world.”

CNN Wayne Chang and Nectar Gan contributed.

