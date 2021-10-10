International
Scott Morrison backs NSW plans to quickly track international travel as Sydney prepares to break free | New South Wales
Scott Morrison has backed plans to quickly track the resumption of international travel once the quarantine program in New South Wales is ready.
In a live broadcast on Facebook on Sunday, the prime minister said he had had discussions with NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet to bring forward the start date of international travel for fully vaccinated people.
Morrison has previously said states would be allowed to reopen to international travelers in mid-November after their 80% vaccination targets were met.
His comments come after Perrottet said earlier Sunday that he wanted to resume international travel as soon as possible, noting that a home quarantine program for fully vaccinated people could start as soon as possible of this month.
We cannot live as a solitary kingdom on the other side of the world. If people are vaccinated twice, it makes perfect sense for them to return to Australia in better facilities than to be confined to a hotel for two weeks.
Morrison said an in-house quarantine program in NSW meant the Commonwealth would look to track the opening of international borders in NSW sooner rather than later.
NSW Liberal Vice President Stuart Ayres also told the media that the current border of international returnees agreed upon by the national cabinet during the Delta blast will either be removed or will be substantially removed by the end of October or the beginning of November.
This will allow the state to expand the in-house quarantine program currently in a pilot phase for about 35 international returnees and 50 Qanta employees per week.
Sydney and NSW is a globally engaged city and a globally engaged state [and] many Australians have not yet been able to return home, Ayres said on Sunday.
We know that hotel quarantine is fast becoming excessive, [its] not sustainable in the future. I want the police commissioner out of the tourism business [and] this means we have to get out of the hotel quarantine.
But the home quarantine program would only be open to vaccinated people, Ayres said.
Ahead of the reopening of the states on Monday after 106 days of closure, NSW recorded another 477 cases of Covid-19 and six deaths on Sunday, continuing a drop in cases since the peak of the August and September eruptions.
But with the state coming out of the blockade on Monday after reaching its 70% double vaccination mark last week for people over the age of 16, Perrottet urged people to treat everyone with respect [and] kindly.
We want to get back to where life was before the pandemic, he said.
But there is a long way to go. This is not over [and we need to] take care of each other, follow the rules instead [and act] in a mature and relaxed way many people will be nervous, treat them like your family.
However, there was a turnaround before the reopening. On Sunday, NSW digital minister Victor Dominello confirmed an update to the government app created to verify residents’ vaccination status will not be ready until October 18th.
A trial in four regional zones will begin this week alone, with up to 500 employees and clients in selected clubs, senior care facilities and taxi companies.
On Sunday, Dominello slammed the federal government for failing to provide the data needed for the app until last week, saying NSW had moved heaven and earth to get the app ready for next week.
This means that until the application is ready, residents will need to use the Medicare application or a paper version from Services Australia to prove their vaccination status.
