International News





United Kingdom Frankel hits again There probably will not be a hotter stallion in the world this year than Frankel (GB), who rated its eighth Group 1 winner of 2021 on Friday when charismatic (GB) won the G1 bet365 Fillies Mile. The 1600bmetre Newmarket race saw him easily win by 2.5l over Prosperous journey (Ire) (Zoffany {Ire}) me Bag (Ire) (Call {Ire}) 0.25l again in the third. She traveled well in the race and handled the dive, coach John Gosden told Throughbred Daily News. You want to know if they will handle the dive and it might be different if it was fast but she handled it well and I am very happy with it. She is a big girl, but she is getting stronger and stronger. Now undefeated in four starts with three wins on her behalf, Inspiral is one of 50 stock performers and 25 stock winners for Frankel this year. Filly is one of two stock performers for her Group 1 dam Starscope (GB) (Selkirk {USA}), which is from a winning Group 1 double half-sister mEDICAL (GB) (Machiavellian {USA}). Also from the family of the Australian Group 3 winner Expensive gray (GB) (Approved {USA}), Inspiral is a fourth generation Cheveley Park Stud of home origin. Al Suhail another Group winner for Shirocco Star Just two weeks after the half brother Starcaster (GB) (Dansili {GB}) won bet365 Cup Benalla, Al Suhail (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}) went even better for the dam Shirok star (GB) (Shirocco {Ger}) with the Group’s first win at the G2 Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge S. Race in Newmarket, Godolphin runner was commander for the entire 1400m race to defeat Thank you (Ire) (Camacho {GB}) me 3.5l me Chinda (Ire) (Wootton Bassett {GB}) 0.25l again in third place. In addition to the Starcaster and Al Suhail trained by Anthony and Sam Freedman, the Shirocco Star multiple set in Classic is also the dam of the multiple Group 2 multiple winner. Telecaster (GB) (New Approach {Ire}) of its three named pigeons. United States Jujus Map makes statement in Alcibiades Jujus Map (USA) (Liams Map {USA}) did more than just win her way at the G1 Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies on Friday, she made a statement walking home with 4.25l at the G1 Darley Alcibiades in Keeneland. Coming out as a small favorite, Filly was always close to the lead, but once she took command, the race was over. Particularly impossible (USA) (Curlin {USA}) was closer to her end with Sekuist (USA) (Nyquist {USA}) 0.25l again in third place. Well definitely talk to the Albaugh team (owners), and as long as it comes out of it okay I think you will march towards California (for the November 5 Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies). It was a good ride last time and hopefully she can show up and run her race and be very effective, said coach Brad Cox. From the third crop of Liams Map (USA), filly is out of a Class 1 semi-winning sister error (USA) (Blame {USA}) and multiple Graded shares placed 23 times Between and cold (USA) (Unbridled song {USA}). Jujus Map is the second minor juvenile stock winner and the fourth Class 1 overall winner for its master.

