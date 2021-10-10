The Thunder Predator are the first team eliminated from The International 10





Their back was close to the wall from day one, but after two sound losses from the Aster team, Thunder Predator is the first team eliminated by Dota 2 International 10 with a record 0-7 on the third day. TP was one of the best in South America Dota 2 teams all year round, but it looked like the Peruvian team was losing steam like 2021 I will Pro Circuit crawled. Well, we did our best. Thank you all for supporting us today. Boyss hard for our boys, they still have to play three more games and that’s rough. Yet they want to keep fighting. For another year. Thank you. https://t.co/haqliImpf7 – Thunder Predator (@ThunderAwakengg) October 9, 2021 They went from surprising everyone with a fifth place in ONE Esports Singapore Major and defeating the Alliance, PSG.LGD, and Team Liquid, to losing the second Major and recording mediocre results towards TI10. TP qualified directly for IT thanks to their first placements in major and regional leagues, giving them ample DPC points. By the end of the regular season, however, there were some serious questions surrounding the team. As soon as TP started playing from their practice room in Bucharest, it became clear that they were classified in certain matches, losing their opening series 0-2 to OG. But the fighting continued, with the Alliance stealing a close game a win and then shattering TP’s hopes in the second game, lowering them to 0-2 in the overall standings. These early losses were added on the second day after Invictus Gaming defeated TP 2-0. Even Undying, a team perceived in a similar way to TP running at TI10 as a smaller team from the Americas, managed to wipe them out and did not look like a race in the second game. The third day was TP’s last chance to come back, having three games to play and an opportunity to jump the Alliance into the standings if the situation gets in the way. However, Virtus.pro and Evil Genius question those hopes pursued by Team Aster by completely suppressing them. At the end of the three games of the day, TP had gone 0-3, bringing their overall record to 0-7 or 0-14 overall. Statistically, they are now the first team eliminated from TI10, with only one series left against T1 before their competition ends. “Tomorrow, it’s up to us, expelled, to play another series against T1 and we will be there watching our boys compete because they need us at the moment,” reads a loose translation of the TP statement . “We hope that you too can be with us, providing the necessary support from them, us and all those who have contributed to this long journey.” Although the team showed flares at the beginning of the season and during some of the matches thereafter Of Dota The biggest stage, TP will return home in 17th place jointly, receiving $ 100,000 from the $ 40 million prize fund.

